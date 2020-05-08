IHSAA preps for cloudy future

Bobby Cox's final season at the helm of the IHSAA will not involve any state tournaments or championships due to the coronavirus pandemic, but his work schedule is hardly quiet.

“Your focus changes, more than anything,” said Cox, who announced his retirement in January and will be succeeded by Paul Neidig on Aug. 1. “Some people say, 'Well, you're just coasting into retirement,' but we've been spending a lot of energy and effort planning for the future here and what the new future looks like. And at the same time, making sure the association is solvent and moving forward and continuing to meet its obligations and serve the membership.”

When the IHSAA announced that fans would not be allowed to attend the remainder of the boys basketball state tournament in March, just days before the regional tournaments were to be played, Cox estimated the organization was missing out on $500,000 in ticket revenue. The organization suspended the tournament the next day and then canceled the remainder a week later, preventing any chance to name state champions – or recoup that lost revenue. Cox estimated that the IHSAA is losing out on another $500,000 by not staging state tournaments for any of the spring sports.

“We at the IHSAA qualified for and were granted a (Paycheck Protection Program) loan from the Small Business Association, and those funds are being used to pay for salary and benefits and utilities for our the building here, as prescribed by the loan,” Cox said. “... We've taken out a 1.9% fixed loan to provide funding for us to get us through the fall season, and our hope is that we have a fall season, with revenue, and can begin paying that loan back.”

The IHSAA recently announced that teams may resuming training sessions July 1. In the worst-case scenario – if the coronavirus pandemic remains a threat in the fall, and the football state tournament cannot be played, or cannot be played with fans in attendance – the IHSAA would lose an additional $1 million in revenue.

Eventually, too much lost revenue for the IHSAA would mean cutbacks at the main office in Indianapolis, which has 22 staff members, and also cost student-athletes across the state.

One of the IHSAA's roles is providing an in-depth insurance policy that would kick in if an athlete suffered a catastrophic injury – the kind of coverage that few schools could provide on their own.

The IHSAA also pays to host championships at various professional and collegiate venues, and has to cover the staff wages and insurance for the venues.

“If we didn't have that revenue, we couldn't play our state championship at Lucas Oil Stadium or Bankers Life Fieldhouse or Victory Field or the IU Natatorium or any of those great venues, because we couldn't afford the insurance,” Cox said. “These venues have been very good to the IHSAA over the years, and they keep their rental costs at a minimum for the association, but it's still quite expensive to have a football tournament for two days at Lucas Oil Stadium. It's a huge facility and it takes a lot of people to run it. It's a six-figure number.”

While the IHSAA is in an unprecedented financial situation, many of its member schools will also have to tighten their belts in the coming months.

“All of us, all our member schools and the association, are going to have to shoulder this pandemic and find creative ways to get through this, both programmatically and financially,” Cox said, predicting that many fans will avoid sporting events and crowds in the coming months, even if the state lifts all restrictions. “We're all going to have to come up with creative ways to generate revenue, and people are going to have to cut back. This association is going to cut back. We simply can't afford to do everything we've done in the past.”

