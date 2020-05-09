Embracing game led to excellence for Snider tackle

It's difficult to picture now that he's a 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive tackle headed to play football at Southern Illinois, but Gianini Belizaire's first love was soccer.

And when he was first pushed to try football in the sixth grade, soon after he and his family moved from his native Haiti to the United States, he didn't like it much.

“I was a soccer guy, because I'm from Haiti, and I'd played soccer all my life,” said Belizaire, noting that his father was a talented soccer player who played at a high level back in Haiti. “Everybody was like, 'Oh, you're big, you should try football.'

“I didn't really like it, but I kept playing it. It wasn't until the end of freshman year or sophomore year that I really started liking it because of the family I felt like I started, the close bond, the brotherhood. That's why I started loving it.”

Football also led Belizaire to become a three-sport athlete. He took up track and field because an eighth-grade football coach told him throwing would help him develop power, and later joined the wrestling team because Snider football coach Kurt Tippmann said it would help him work on hand placement he needed as a defensive lineman and to maintain his conditioning. In his junior year, he was both the SAC and sectional champion in the 285-pound weight class.

When Belizaire first came to the United States, learning English was challenging, and he said he often kept to himself. His growing role on the football field eventually led him to become more vocal around his teammates.

“I already knew Creole and French, so adding that third language in, it was hard, because I would get words mixed up,” Belizaire said. “Especially by eighth grade, I was forced to be more of a leader and talk to more people and reach out, make sure everybody's good. It forced me to step out of my comfort zone.”

Now, his coaches say he's an especially friendly presence in the Snider athletic department.

“He's a lovable young man. He has a great personality, he's always happy,” Tippmann said. “From the time I met him at Lane Middle School, he was just a very exuberant, very happy and fun-loving young man. That's continued to be true at Snider. He's a unique individual. Anybody, his teammates, classmates, coaches, teachers that work with him, have that same impression of him.”

Belizaire was a first-team all-SAC honoree in both 2018 and 2019, and the Panthers went 16-6 over his final two years. He said his favorite football memories were beating Homestead in sectionals, when the Snider rallied from a 28-14 halftime deficit, and beating Bishop Dwenger during the regular season. It was the only game the Saints, who went on to win the Class 4A state title, lost all season.

“He's a very coachable young man. You would tell him something as a young man, and he would just do it,” Tippmann said. “Teach him this technique, and he would go out there and believe wholeheartedly that that was the right way to do it. And then he would do it.”

Belizaire said he was looking for a similar family-like environment in a college program and settled on Southern Illinois. The Salukis already had several Haitian-born players on the roster, which helped him feel more at home with the team culture, and was further convinced when he overheard a coach on the phone with a former player who had graduated several years earlier.

“It wasn't for show, it was an actual conversation, it was genuine,” Belizaire said. “It was family. That's what I got from Snider, and I don't want to miss that, especially moving away from my mom. I need that to help me stay focused.”

vjacobsen@jg.net