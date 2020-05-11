Go outside, play, find your passion

To my players:

I remember a time when we were kids when there were no shooting guns, no trainers and no real way to work on our basketball game unless we did it ourselves at the local YMCA or at outdoor court in our neighborhood. We woke up in the morning, and whatever way the wind blew at us that day was what we ended up playing.

For me, most of the time that wind was blowing me and my buddy to a basketball court (we had two about a block away). It was something we did every day, and we obsessed over it. Lots of times our days were also spent biking to the ballpark to play home run derby with other friends, or to another basketball court to get a little pickup game in, or finding an open field to play a little pickup football game.

Heck, it may have been simply getting a big group of us kids together to play jailbreak (a silly game of tag). Each of those things describes a normal day from lunch till the street lights came on during my summers growing up in Peru, Indiana. Man, those were some of the best summers.

If you really want to be great at a sport, moments like this will force you to demonstrate that you're either going to be a better basketball player or not the next time you are on the court with your team. Time will tell. Are you really putting the time in and changing your game? Do you pick up a basketball and grind for 4 to 5 hours a day on your game? Is someone practicing more than you? How great do you really want to be?

If you have a friend with similar passion, hold each other accountable and get better! Most important, though, is this: I hope that out of all this you guys realize how much you can do without us coaches or trainers, and how much fun it is to do something out of the pure joy of doing it. No parental pressure, no coaches' pressure, just simple peer pressure (“Come on man, come play!”)

That's the way it should be. It is OK to pick up a baseball and a bat because that's what sounds fun today, or go play pickup basketball because you crave competition, or go play sand volleyball because you love being outdoors, or go play tag because you want to laugh and enjoy your friends. But most important, do it because it's fun and it's a game.

Brandon Appleton coached the Angola girls basketball team six years and is the new coach of the Angola boys.