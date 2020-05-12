No season? High school senior runs marathon

Kyle Lawson was on the roof when he learned he would not have a senior track season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was doing a roofing job, and we got the official text from our coach that said, 'Hey, spring sports are canceled,' ” the Bellmont senior said. “Obviously, I cried a little bit on the roof – I didn't let the other guys see, of course.”

Lawson, who won the 800-meter run at the New Haven Sectional as a junior, had hoped to put a disappointing performance at the wrestling state finals behind him with a smashing track season. And he thought the 2020 Braves track team was likely to be the strongest in program history.

But after about 10 minutes of disappointment, Lawson saw a tiny silver lining to the canceled spring season: He'd always been intrigued by marathons and ultramarathons, but between cross country, wrestling and track, he'd never had time to train (and recover) from such a long race. Now that there were no school sports (or other activities) on the horizon, why not run them now?

He ran a marathon on April 24 as “a birthday present to myself,” and on May 24, he will run 52.4 miles (the length of back-to-back marathons) to honor Bellmont's class of 2020 and raise money for Decatur-area charities.

“The track forgets how bad your school day was, and when you're running you forget how bad your school day was or how bad you did on that test,” Lawson said. “It's a way to escape, and especially during this tough time, I think we're all feeling a loss of control. So the perfect birthday present to myself was to give myself control back. And how do you do that? You run a marathon.”

Lawson's marathon plans “didn't surprise me at all,” Bellmont cross country coach Randy Hisner said. “That's the kind of young man he is: He has to have a goal in mind, something to strive for, and this is right up his alley. He'd talked to me about eventually doing marathons and even ultramarathons, so it didn't surprise me that that was the project of choice. And it also didn't surprise me that he's doing it to raise money for charities, because he's a very empathetic young man.”

Hisner rode his bike alongside Lawson for all 26.2 miles, and several teammates joined in to run a few miles alongside him. For the marathon, Lawson followed the 4-mile route from his high school to a nursing home where his mother works, where he could wave to the residents as he passed by each time. After three loops on that course, he finished the marathon by running 2.5 miles on the school's cross country course.

Hisner warned Lawson not to try and run his first marathon at too hard of a pace, especially with the longer run planned for late May, and Lawson ran it at just under an 8-minute-per-mile pace.

“When I got home, the pain set in in my feet, and I didn't walk until the next day,” Lawson said. “I scooted around on my butt. ... I didn't wear marathoning shoes. Now, I have marathoning shoes, so it's a different story.”

Hisner said he thinks the marathon run will give Lawson confidence heading into his fundraising run.

“I've told him, even though I don't have personal experience with this, I know that going 52 miles is going to be a whole different level of challenge,” Hisner said. “But I have a lot of confidence in Kyle, and I know he's preparing right for it.”

The running has gone well, but organizing a fundraiser has been a bigger task than Lawson expected. He plans to split the money raised between Love Inc. (whose services include providing birthday and Christmas presents for financially struggling families), Golden Meadows (a nonprofit nursing home whose usual fundraising auction was canceled because of the pandemic) and local food pantries. He's aiming to raise $3,000.

“We're good now, but when we first moved here, my family couldn't afford Christmas and birthday presents for us,” Lawson said when discussing why he chose Love Inc. “I figured that in this COVID crisis, they're not going to get the donations they usually do, because they're going to get overshadowed.”

Lawson said he spent three to four days reaching out to local businesses that might be interested in contributing, asking if they'd like to sponsor him for a few dollars a mile.

One local embroidery business couldn't contribute money but agreed to embroider the logos of his other sponsors onto the jersey he'll wear during the run.

“I even had to set up a P.O. box and reach out to an organization in town to use them to write invoices,” Lawson said. “It's a lot more work than you think.”

Lawson has measured out a 13.1-mile loop around Decatur for his double marathon, and he plans to start the run at 9:30 a.m. May 24.

