Zollner Stadium to get new turf

Concordia's Zollner Athletic Complex is the latest SAC facility to get a face-lift.

The Zollner football stadium will get a new video scoreboard and an artificial turf field. The track and tennis courts will also be resurfaced and repainted this summer, Mychal Thom, Concordia head of schools, said in a video announcement posted to the school's Facebook page Friday.

For many years, both Concordia and Bishop Dwenger played home football games at Zollner Stadium, which led to serious wear and tear on the grass and exceptionally muddy games. Bishop Dwenger built its own football stadium on campus and played home games at Shields Field last year, which improved the field quality slightly.

“We did all we could to make that as playable as possible, but with the weather conditions, and with the two teams having played on it in years past, it always felt like it was an uphill battle, particularly as the season went on, to get that field in playable shape,” said Tim Mannigel, the Concordia athletic director and football coach. “We really had it as our goal, field turf, for a long time, so it's nice to be able to get it done this summer.”

In addition to Dwenger's move to playing on its own turf field, artificial turf was installed last summer at Spuller Stadium, the home field for both Northrop and Snider. Carroll is also improving its athletic facilities this summer, including a new turf field at the football stadium. Homestead already had a turf field, meaning that six of the 10 SAC teams will soon play on artificial fields.

“What it comes down to at the end of the day is that we want to provide for our athletes and our community a top-notch, excellent facility,: Mannigel said. “And we feel that Zollner Stadium is that already, but there are things that can be improved. And that with the improvements that we're making, that Zollner Stadium will be one of the top facilities in Indiana.”

In the announcement, Thom said a donor stepped forward last fall with the money for a new video scoreboard, which kick-started the larger improvement project. The school then received grants from several organizations, including the Lutheran Foundation, the Concordia Education Foundation and the Mary Cross Tippmann Organization, as well as donations for various individuals. Thom said that about 75% of the funds needed for the project have already been raised.

Mannigel said that he does not expect the coronavirus pandemic to hinder the final fundraising push or the pace of construction this summer.

In addition to preventing future mudfests at football games, the turf field will also allow Zollner to stage more events.

“The plan would be to play our home soccer games, boys and girls, on that field,” Mannigel said. “We have a lacrosse club that would be able to use that for their home games. And then as you look forward, perhaps marching band competitions. And who knows, even with the community as a whole using that field for events as well.

“Obviously, it's a good thing for Concordia, but we hope it's a good thing for the community, too.”

