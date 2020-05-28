Northrop star Jackson opts to play in San Jose

Destiny Jackson is relieved to know where she's headed next year, even if she's never been there before.

Last week, the Northrop incoming senior announced she has committed to San Jose State despite only taking a virtual tour of the campus.

“One thing for me that was huge was that I want to love the school and the basketball program,” Jackson said. “I want to major in kinesiology, and that's one of the majors they're actually known for. So that was huge. And the girls on the team, the players, were very welcoming.

“The coach, she reminds me a lot of my high school coach, Rashida Muhammad, so that meant a lot, as well,” Jackson said of Spartans coach Jamie Craighead.

The Spartans went 19-12 this winter and 12-6 in the Mountain West Conference.

Jackson was a first-team all-SAC selection and the Bruins' leading rebounder, averaging 9.4. She also averaged 11.8 points, 3 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.8 blocks as a junior.

“I made a pros and cons list of things that were important to me,” Jackson said about her college search. “I wanted to be somewhere where I would grow most as a person, and as a player. San Jose State has all those characteristics.”

Jackson said she's not worried about choosing a school in California.

“I'm excited,” Jackson said. “Playing professionally is something I want to do, so I think this will actually prepare me for it, because I'll be far from home, and I feel like I will grow a lot being out of my comfort zone.”

Jackson said committing to a college has given her even more motivation to work out while schools and gyms have been closed.

“I've been doing a lot of work on my body,” Jackson said. “I've been working with Dre Muhammad, so I've been able to do a lot of things with home workouts. He works with football players, so I've been able to do a lot.”

The Bruins went 15-11 last season, but Rashida Muhammad stepped down after the season, explaining that it was the best option for her family.

“A lot has gone on, and we won't have the same coaching staff,” Jackson acknowledged as she looked forward to her senior season. “For me, it's kind of the same goals, just with a different coaching staff. I'm looking forward to finally cutting down a net, because that's something I've never done. And of course, winning more games and potentially winning the SAC.”

