High schools given guidelines for athletes

Indiana's students now have their first glimpse of what their upcoming school year will look like, including on the athletic fields – and it involves a lot of new health and safety rules.

The Indiana Department of Education and the governor's office issued a 38-page “COVID-19 Health and Safety Re-entry Guidance” document Friday that gives schools numerous suggestions on how to restart typical school activities this summer and fall while mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association had already announced that school-sponsored activities could resume July 1. On Friday, the IHSAA shared the new state guidelines and noted that the organization will provide further updates and explanations of those guidelines in the next few weeks.

The plan is split into three phases, the first lasting until July 19, the second running from July 20 until Aug. 15 (the first day of contests for all sports aside from girls golf, which begins Aug. 3), and the third continuing into the fall competition season.

Many suggestions will apply through all three phases: state and local safety guidelines should be followed by all teams and activities, and all students and staff should be trained to recognize the symptoms of COVID-19 and be screened before participating in activities. Anyone who tests positive or shows symptoms of COVID-19 will not be allowed to rejoin their team or activity until they have met the criteria showing they are recovered and no longer contagious.

Students and staff should wear masks unless they're “under strenuous activity” or the mask poses a health risk for the individual. Students who prefer to wear their masks should also be allowed to use them throughout their activity as long as it does not create a new health hazard.

The guidelines also suggest that coaches prepare “an alternative command structure” in case someone on the coaching staff gets sick and cannot be at practices or games.

Although the IHSAA has said that student-athletes do not need a new physical if they already had a valid physical on file from last year, they do need to fill out the 2020-21 Health History Update Questionnaire.

Clothing, shoes, towels and water bottles should not be shared, and hand sanitizer should be on hand. The Phase I suggestion is for locker rooms and meeting rooms to remain closed, and then opened at 50% capacity in Phases II and III. But it is also recommended that athletes arrive on campus already dressed for their activity and then return home to shower and wash their clothing as soon as possible after practices or games.

Schools that wash athletic equipment or uniforms for students should provide personal protective equipment for the person doing the team laundry.

Athletes should be broken into smaller groups for training, and those groups should remain the same throughout the season.

Schools are also encouraged to decrease the number of events, the amount of people involved or the duration of individual events.

Athletic equipment that has exposed holes or foam, such as a old weight bench, should be thrown out or covered.

Teams are allowed to use pools in all three phases.

During Phase I, student-athletes should be limited to 15 hours on campus per week. Teams should not have more than four 2-hour conditioning sessions and two “activity days” per week. No actual physical contact will be allowed at practices for contact sports.

Attendance at practices during Phases I and II should be limited to the student and essential staff only. Weight room exercises that require a spotter are not allowed during the first two phases.

Once competition begins in Phases II and III, the guidelines warn against “celebratory and sportsmanship acts that involve contact.” Fans, media and vendors will be allowed, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines. Concession stands will be allowed, but cashiers should use PPE, and only prepackaged food should be sold.

