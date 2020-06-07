Program looks to fill basketball gap

Indiana is known for high school basketball, but, in Cody Henson's mind, Hoosier prep players have had relatively few options if they want to attend a school designed around developing their game while staying close to home.

“As far as high schools, there's only one, and that's La Lumiere, and then there's like two post-grad schools in the entire state,” said Henson. “I'm tired of seeing guys, from both the prep and post-grad sides, leaving our state and going to other schools when there wasn't a lot of opportunity or resources within the state.”

Henson's new program, Elevation Prep, is set to open in Fort Wayne this fall, and Henson hopes that it will give both prep and post-grad players another local option if they want to attend a basketball academy. Boarding players will live together in downtown Fort Wayne, and home games will be played at Concordia Lutheran Seminary.

Snider standout Michael Eley, who averaged a team-leading 21.2 points per game as a junior in 2019-2020, was among the first to commit to Elevation Prep. Brayden Pearson, a Concordia graduate who averaged 15.1 points during his senior year, has signed on to the post-grad team. Both were first-team all-SAC honorees this year. Henson said that both the high school and post-grad teams have five players that are fully committed.

The biggest difference between a traditional high school and a program like Elevation Prep, Henson says, is that players are able to focus more of their time and efforts on basketball.

“The way we structure our education, we are solely focusing on the necessary classes the guys have to take, according to the NCAA,” Henson said. “They don't have to take a ton of elective classes. And that doesn't mean that I don't believe in those classes, or that they don't bring benefits, because I took them and I enjoyed some of them.

“Most high schools, they have to go for eight hours. So for us, we're cutting that almost in half, and then taking those extra hours and throwing that back in the (athletic) development in the kids.”

The curriculum for high school players will be provided by the Lakewood Park Christian virtual school. But Elevation Prep will not be otherwise affiliated with the Auburn private school, and Elevation Prep players will not be spending time on the Panthers campus.

Henson, 30, a South Bend native and South Bend Riley graduate who had previously served as an assistant coach at Northrop and later at Garrett, was a coach at Lincoln Academy outside of Atlanta as that program launched in 2017. He will be the head coach for the high school team, and said he is narrowing down candidates for the post-grad team.

Henson said he has wanted to create something such as Elevation Prep for three years, but that the process has really gotten rolling in the last eight months or so. Of course, the first season could be a difficult one, as sports must figure out how to return to traveling and playing games in the midst of a pandemic.

“I've been doing more (scheduling) for the post-grad team now, we've been getting hooked up with NAIA JV teams, some DII JV teams, Jucos,” Henson said. “Our post-grad team will play in two major events. They're going down – if everything doesn't change – we plan going down to Atlanta to play in the biggest post-grad Juco jamboree, with some of the top teams in the country.”

The high school team will play other high schools and post-grad programs.

“We've been invited already to the governor's challenge, which is the biggest holiday tournament in the country, it's in Salisbury, Maryland,” Henson said. “I expect us to be invited to more events as I announce more guys for the high school team.”

