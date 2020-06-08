Qualifier features teen golf teams

Official high school sporting events are still a few months away from resuming, but some high school athletes will be back out on the links today.

Brookwood Golf Club will host an Indiana 2020 Boys Team qualifier, one of six qualifiers that will be played throughout the state. Eighteen teams, or 90 players, will move on to the final two championship rounds, which will be played at the Brick Boilermaker Golf Complex in West Lafayette on Wednesday and Thursday. Seventy-three teams will be competing in qualifying rounds across the state.

Mike David, the executive director of the Indiana Golf Association, said the organization has run the high school state finals with the IHSAA for many years and was excited to do something for the prep players who missed their high school season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There's no way to replace the experience of a high school finals, but at least it gives kids the chance to play on a team, in a competitive environment when their season this year was wiped out,” David said. “I didn't know what to expect from a participation standpoint. But I would say that getting that many teams is definitely a win.”

Although most players have entered the tournaments with their school teammates, the IHSAA will not have a role in this week's tournament, and school coaches are not allowed to instruct their players. Like all other high school sports, school golf teams are not allowed to conduct practice until July 1.

Teams made up of players from Blackhawk Christian, Carroll, Columbia City, Homestead and Northrop are among the 10 entered in the Brookwood qualifier.

Golf is a sport better suited to social-distancing than most, and David said that Indiana golf tournaments, which resumed in late May, are undergoing small changes to further reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

“The starting intervals, the times between groups, we've spread out a little bit. We're not allowing participants in any of our events to touch the flag stick, so they have to leave the flag stick in,” David said. “We've modified the cups so that the ball doesn't fall all the way to the bottom of the cup, so you can pull out the ball with two fingers instead of putting you're whole hand in the cup.

“There are no rakes on the golf course, so we're basically playing that you just lift clean and it in the bunker with a good lie, so you don't have to worry about multiple people handling rakes. No water coolers on the golf course.”

David said tournaments will also have golfers read off their scores at the scorers table and then send them on their way, reducing the mingling that often goes on around the scoreboard.

“Everyone is following the guidelines,” David said of the golfers who have already played in adult and junior tournaments.

Mike Harris, the Brookwood manager, said the club has hosted several tournaments in that last few weeks.

“It's a little bit special – we're still watching what we're doing with COVID-19, but we're at least able to run some events,” Harris said.

“It's always nice to see the juniors out playing, and it's always nice to see competition,” said Harris, who is also the Bishop Luers golf coach. “They'll all be competing, quote-unquote, as a team, so they're going to treat it just like they do high school tournaments.”

