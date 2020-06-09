Playing loose helps squad to 299 total

Had it been a regular, IHSAA-sponsored tournament, Columbia City's round would've been one of the best in recent Eagles program history.

Columbia City's four low scorers combined to shoot 299 at the 2020 Indiana Team Event qualifier Monday at Brookwood, one of the six qualifying tournaments played throughout the state. The Eagles finished second behind “Last Dance,” a team made up of Penn students that shot 297, to qualify for the team event state finals held at Purdue's Brick Boilermaker Golf Complex on Wednesday and Thursday. TRC (as in Three Rivers Conference) was the third and final qualifier at 300, and Blackhawk Christian just missed out to a trip to West Lafayette with a score of 304.

The Columbia City players insisted that Monday's team event did feel like a regular high school tournament, even though high school coaches were not allowed to instruct their teams and any accomplishments wouldn't officially count in their school record books. If anything, the slightly lowered stakes were helpful.

“I feel like we were a bit more loose coming out today, it felt like more of a fun round,” Sean Bledsoe said. “When we were playing last year as a team because we felt like there was a bit of pressure.”

Columbia City's Alex Hedrick shot a 3-under 69, the best score of any individual player at Brookwood.

“We can clean up a couple strokes, around the green or somewhere off the tee, but I think we all played pretty good today,” senior Mitchell Wilson said. “It was our best team score, so it'd have been nice if we had a team season to do that a little more.”

Bledsoe noted that the team score of 299 matches the best ever recorded by the team that included Spencer Klimek and Tyler Green and won a sectional title in 2016. It is also 15 strokes better than their low round last season, which they shot at the sectional meet.

“It's a bit disappointing at the same time,” Bledsoe said. “If we played like we did today, we could have won a couple invitationals, won sectionals, gone on a good run at state.”

Grant Norman of Blackhawk Christian, who shot a 77, spoke for many of the golfers when he said he has gotten plenty of practice rounds in despite the cancellation of the high school season because of the pandemic.

“We tried to keep our high school together, but that didn't quite work out, we had a couple guys drop out,” Norman said, gesturing at a friend in a walking boot who served as a “coach” instead. “We just added a couple friends that we added from golf, which was fun.”

Augie Mann of Norwell also joined the Braves team, and Bishop Dwenger student Nick Holder also joined in and shot a team-low 72 for Blackhawk Christian.

“It felt nice to switch things up a little bit; I'm friends with all these guys, and it was a warm welcome,” Holder said of being a Brave for a day. “Grant sent me a text last night, so I hopped in.”

Holder claimed his even-par round “wasn't the prettiest” 72, and he needed to go four under on the final four holes to get there.

“It was kind of ugly before then, but I'm proud of how I finished,” said Holder, who finished his round with an eagle on the 18th hole. “I had a 60-footer across the green. I was just trying to lag it up there within 5 feet and tap-in birdie, but it ended up going in. It capped off the round the right way.

“It feels good, first eagle of the season. Probably the longest putt I've made in awhile. I've made eagles before, but I don't think I've ever made a putt that long in competitive play.”

vjacobsen@jg.net