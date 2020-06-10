Hard work pays off with Roy scholarship

Carroll's Drezdan Ginder got to play in plenty of intense matches and games over the years with the softball and volleyball teams. And even though she's not planning on playing a sport at Grand Canyon University next year, she does expect to encounter plenty of intense situations while studying and pursuing a career in nursing.

“High school athletics put me in a lot of pressure situations, and even though that's nothing like saving lives, I think, one day, those pressure situations will have prepared me for patient care and hard situations,” Ginder said while describing her application essay she wrote for the Roy Memorial Scholarship.

She was one of two senior girls from across the state who won the Roy scholarship this year, which includes a $2,500 award for a female student-athlete who has excelled in athletics, academics and work in the community.

The scholarship is named for Patricia Roy, who was raised in Allen County and graduated from Harlan High School. Roy became the first IHSAA director of girls athletics in 1972, remained a commissioner for the IHSAA until she retired in 1999, and is credited with advancing girls sports throughout the state. The scholarship has been awarded in her memory since her death in 2017.

“Being recognized under her name is an honor, and I definitely wouldn't have had the high school experience without the work that she put in for female athletics, so I'm very honored,” Ginder said.

“I know I'm biased, but I feel like she's a leader among her peers, in the dugout, on the field, on the court,” said her father Dave Ginder, who is also the Carroll baseball coach. “She's involved with the community with all sorts of different things through our church, and I'm sure that helped set her apart.”

When she started high school, Ginder was told it would be incredibly difficult to balance the regular season and offseason demands of the volleyball and softball teams.

“I kind of took that as a challenge and motivation to make it happen, and I made it happen for four years,” she said. “During the spring of my freshman, sophomore and junior year, I was playing club volleyball at Empowered Volleyball Academy. At the same time, I was playing school softball at Carroll. So I would go pretty much everyday from two hours of softball to two hours of club volleyball practice at Empowered. That was a lot of time, and a lot of late nights, keeping up with school work as well.”

Ginder said one of her favorite moments from her high school career came in the volleyball sectional finals her junior season, when the Chargers beat Concordia.

“We had gotten killed during the regular season, and had to turn around and prove ourselves in sectionals, so that was really exciting,” Ginder said.

And like many high school and college seniors across the country, Ginder had the experience of having her athletic career end unexpectedly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Softball was definitely what I was looking forward to most in the second semester of senior year,” Ginder said. “It was hard. I wouldn't tell anybody that it was easy to handle, by any means. But I had some really open and honest conversations with my parents and friends and teammates. Everybody, whether you're a senior athlete or an eighth grader, wherever you are in life, everyone was missing out on something they love. It kind of pulled us together. And quarantine gave us the chance to look forward to what is ahead.”

