COVID-19 risk too steep for Norwell coach

Bob Dahl would've liked to have made it to his 50th year of coaching.

Dahl had been the only head coach for the Norwell girls cross country team from its inception in 1983 until his resignation was announced this week. He had started as a volunteer coach in Angola about a decade before that, and he could still think of plenty of reasons to stick around the sport.

His Knights are coming off back-to-back sectional titles and a 2019 regional title. He has five seniors returning, and a successful track runner who had agreed to come out for cross country. His 50th coaching season would've been his grandson's senior year.

But at 68, Dahl knows that a case of COVID-19 would likely be devastating to his health, and perhaps even fatal. And the chances of coming into contact with the coronavirus at a cross country practice or meet this fall just seemed too high to risk.

“I felt like, you know, I've been at this for a long, long time now,” Dahl said. “It's not fair to my family, to my wife, for me to run that risk. I felt like there weren't any really good choices here, because I really wanted to coach these kids.”

Last week, the IHSAA shared guidelines from the governor's office and the Indiana Department of Education that included 38 pages of advice for decreasing the spread of the coronavirus in school settings, several pages of which were devoted specifically to sports. Dahl made his decision before the guidelines were released, but despite pages and pages of safety rules, many of his concerns remained unaddressed. How are teams supposed to maintain social distancing while on school buses? What about the starting line of a major cross county meet, where hundreds of runners line up and each team is assigned a tiny starting box for seven runners?

“I kept thinking, how am I going to ride on buses? Practice, I could probably maintain some semblance of distance,” Dahl said. “But I'm thinking about August, being out in the hot sun with a mask over my face. How am I going to talk to kids before the race? As a coach, you have a huddle before you take off and go race. How am I going to talk to my kids?

“It makes coaching the way we want to coach extremely hard.”

Dahl said he is also wondering what will happen at the finish line of cross country races, where many runners collapse at the end of their race and need to be helped up by meet officials, coaches or other runners.

Dahl said he does not expect to be the last coach who decides to sit out, or at least seriously consider it.

“I haven't talked to any of them, but I can't imagine they're not at least a little apprehensive,” Dahl said. “I know the classic picture of a coach is a ranting, raving maniac on the sidelines or at meets – and I was loud at meets, trust me. But every coach I've talked to, the overwhelming thing, is that no one wants to put their kids in jeopardy. We do this because we want to see them grow and see them from being a kid to being an adult. And that involves some risk, but we shouldn't take unnecessary risks. And that's the decision we've got to make.”

Whoever becomes the second girls cross country coach at Norwell, they will inherit a program with two regional titles, 10 sectional titles, and five trips to the state finals.

“I certainly hope that whoever comes to the program looks at what's happened for 37 years and puts forth the kind of effort it would take to maintain that sense of pride and that sense of accomplishment that I think a lot of our kids take away,” Dahl said. “We've had our really great years, and we've had our really down years. But I think our kids walk away from the program thinking good things.”

