Feel of state championship

WEST LAFAYETTE – The greens at Purdue's Ackerman-Allen course were pristine but tricky. Heavy winds gave many of the golfers fits during their first round Wednesday, and a good portion of the golfers finished Thursday's final round slightly disappointed by their play.

So, in many ways, the 2020 Indiana Boys Team Event was a fitting replacement for the IHSAA-sanctioned high school state tournament, which could not be played as the entire spring sports season was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Columbia City, the only local team among the 18 at the event hosted by the Indiana Golf Association, shot 330 Wednesday and then posted a 37-over-par 325 on Thursday to finish in 12th place in the tournament.

Cedar Grove Legacy won the team tournament with a two-day score of 42-over 618, and Center Grove's Ale Heck was the individual medalist after shooting a 2-over 74 on Wednesday and shooting par Thursday.

Columbia City's Alex Hedrick, who just completed his sophomore year, went 6-over par over two rounds to tie for third place. He was the only Eagles player to qualify for the IHSAA state finals in 2019, when he tied for 85th after a disastrous front nine on the first day, although he pulled himself together and improve later in that round.

“I think last year gave me a lot of confidence, knowing that I have the ability to hang with some of the best guys out here,” Hedrick said. “No matter what, I have the ability to stay in it. No matter how bad one hole can be, I can go to the next hole and make a couple good scores in a row, and it will save my round. I've just got to stick with it.”

Senior Mitchell Wilson, who had recorded a 78 Wednesday, shot 83 Thursday to finish at 17-over, which tied him for 35th place.

“It's funny, yesterday I actually played better, and the winds were unreal. I've never played golf with the winds that crazy,” Wilson said, referencing the 35- to 40-mph gusts that blew through on Wednesday. “Today was a struggle, it was a grind out there; my irons weren't sharp, and I wasn't making a lot of putts.”

Sean Bledsoe and Tyler Barnhardt finished at 27- and 29-over par, respectively, and Andrew Hedrick, Alex's younger brother, finished at plus-39.

“I had maybe nine or 10 putts where I hit my line, and I hit a great putt, and it just didn't drop. Like it broke one way when I didn't see it breaking that way, or it just burned the edge, and it was a bit frustrating,” Bledsoe said. “(Akerman-Allen designer) Pete Dye, he likes to design a course where greens are going to have those subtle breaks, and make it a bit difficult on those 3-, 5-, 10-footers.”

That kind of course, attractive but tricky, made the Columbia City golfers feel as if they were competing in a real state championship. That and their opponents, even if some of the best teams in the state weren't playing under their school name, and other teams combined players from various programs.

“The competition was definitely there. We have teams like Carmel and Center Grove and Penn, we have those guys in here, and that pretty much is state,” Bledsoe said. “We qualified to be here. If we had had a full season, I think we would've sized up well with these teams.”

Wilson agreed that the tournament really felt like a championship and said he was grateful that the IGA worked to make that happen for his final high school golf tournament.

“The greens; the greens are big, and the sloping fairways,” Wilson said when describing what makes the Akerman-Allen a championship-caliber course. “There's a lot of elevation everywhere, a lot of hills. Everything's in perfect condition, which gives it that feel of a state course.”

