Athletes returning to gyms this week

Indiana's high school gyms, athletic fields and weight rooms will be full of the sounds of students for the first time in nearly four months today as high schools are finally allowed to resume in-person conditioning sessions.

“I think the coaches, we're excited. The kids are excited, and probably as excited as they've ever been to run around the track and lift in the weight room,” Snider football coach Kurt Tippmann said.

But workouts won't look like they did when they were abruptly cut off in mid-March. In early June, the IHSAA circulated 38 pages of guidelines from the governor and the Indiana Department of Education, which includes directions for three separate phases of returning to high school sports. For now, shared equipment and full locker rooms are out, and masks (for coaches, at least) and training in “cohorts” are in.

Norwell athletic director Kelby Weybright said that athletic programs are now forced to determine how to provide a clean training or playing environment for each team, a task that is relatively easy for golf but significantly more difficult for football, where a piece of equipment might be touched by dozens of players. What cleaning products would work on, say, a tackling sled, and will the fact that it's kept outside affect the disinfecting process?

“I think the interesting part is figuring out what exactly, from medical reports, what's the lifespan for this virus on a tennis ball? Because I can't clean a tennis ball,” Weybright said. “So we think it's probably eight to 10 hours, is what we've been told. Is that true? We're not really sure. But we figured out we've got to have a system where we're going to rotate equipment. So one day it's going to be this item, the next it's going to be this set of balls.”

Weybright said just locating enough supplies – enough disinfectant for all the athletic equipment, plentiful hand sanitizer and masks for the trainers – has been a challenge, as many workplaces are trying to secure the same items.

“You go to get supplies, and people just don't have them,” Weybright said. “The school corporation is trying to get all these supplies in for August. Well that doesn't help us, come next week.”

The state guidelines specifically discourage any sort of weight lifting exercise that requires a spotter, and during July, the Norwell athletic department will take further steps to improve weight room conditions by moving all the weights into a side gym.

“We knew we couldn't put a large number, we could put maybe 15 kids in the weight room,” Weybright said. “But we think we could put them in an (auxiliary) gym and put 40 to potentially 50 kids in a big space where they're still going to have a decent amount of spacing from each other.”

In a YouTube video put out by Fort Wayne Community Schools, Mary Hess, the director of health and wellness for the district, stressed that coaches should keep close track of attendance, which athletes are in which training groups, and, when travel begins, seating charts on buses. If a student or coach does test positive, they and anyone they were in contact with must be quarantined for 14 days. If the training groups change, intermingle, or if records of contact aren't kept, an entire team may be forced to quarantine for two weeks.

Schools are also trying to find ways to keep too many people from coming into contact at one time. Norwell is asking student-athletes to sign up for one of four training session start times. Some football teams are breaking up their teams into two groups, which will do their conditioning at separate times. Teams are encouraged to break up into smaller cohorts, which, for football teams, will probably align with position groups.

Tippmann said he has altered Snider's typical training plans to comply with social distancing requirements, such as substituting new weight lifting exercises for the typical ones that require spotters. But coaches and trainers across the region are also concerned that students probably aren't in the shape they typically would be in July due to the monthslong closure of schools and gyms.

“The obvious situation is that we have a lot of kids who probably haven't done a lot, and so you're going to have to take that into account,” Tippmann said. “The worst thing we can do in 90 degrees next week is operate in the manner we have in the past, when kids have been doing things for three months leading up to it. We're going to have to back off, and we're going to have to pay attention to where they're at, in terms of their physical conditioning.”

Weybright acknowledged that the first few days of organized workouts will likely be challenging for kids who have not been able to work out like they would in a typical spring and summer. But he also said that the coaches and staff are eager to see their student-athletes in person again.

“The coaches are really excited. Monday's going to be like Christmas Day, I think,” Weybright said. “And we're going to temper expectations, but also be super glad to see our kids back on campus, and getting back and working.”

