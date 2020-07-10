Turnstone picked to receive grant

Class of 2020 Bishop Dwenger graduate Erin Strzelecki, the Gatorade Indiana Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year, has chosen Turnstone Center to receive Gatorade's “Play it Forward” grant in her honor.

Strzelecki, the second fastest girl in state cross-country meet history and an All-American, had a 3.95 GPA and will compete for Notre Dame in cross country and track.

Strzelecki, who was able to award a national or local youth sports organization a $1,000 grant, chose a hometown organization, Turnstone, that creates athletic possibilities for children and adults with disabilities.

“The benefits that athletics has provided me have changed my life,” she said in a press release, “and I am incredibly thankful for all the gifts and blessings that have been made available to me. I think it is amazing that you are able to provide resources and athletic opportunities for people with a wide range of abilities.”

Strzelecki's grant will allow Turnstone to continue providing competitive and recreational opportunities in Track and Field, Wheelchair Basketball, Quad Rugby, Power Soccer, and more.

– Journal Gazette