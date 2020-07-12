Virus changes how athletes train

Just as professional sports are beginning to return from their coronavirus-induced hiatus, the pandemic is once again wreaking havoc on other athletic schedules. This week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences announced they will only play conference opponents for the rest of 2020, and the Ivy League and several other conferences and individual colleges have called off fall sports all together. New Jersey has delayed the start of high school football season to Oct. 2, while New Mexico became the first state to move soccer and football to next spring.

At the moment, Indiana is not experiencing the explosion in cases that many other states are seeing. But on Wednesday, just days after Indiana high schools were allowed to resume in-person workouts, Fishers announced that a football player had tested positive for COVID-19, and team activities would be canceled for the rest of the week.

In this uncertain environment, The Journal Gazette surveyed fall sports coaches at local high schools in order to learn how the COVID-19 protocols have changed practices so far, what they think contests will look like this fall – and whether they're optimistic that their seasons will go on as scheduled.

Twenty-two coaches responded to the survey between Thursday and Saturday. The respondents represent 16 schools and include 10 football coaches, four cross country coaches, three tennis coaches, two golf coaches and soccer coaches and one volleyball coach.

The majority of responding coaches (15 of 22) said that the way they have trained this season is significantly different due to the coronavirus and the protocols established by the state to reduce the risk of transmission. Three coaches said they have been making changes but they're not drastic. Notably, all four coaches who responded “No” coach golf, tennis or cross country, which are outdoor, noncontact sports for which athletes could more easily train on their own this spring.

When asked which was the hardest protocol to follow, coaches differed, but the most common was enforcing social distancing, which was mentioned by eight.

Three coaches brought up the difficulty of using the weight room.

“High school athletes have a bit of a herd mentality and they tend to clump together,” Homestead girls cross country coach Sara Wyss said. “We just keep reminding our athletes to follow the guidelines.”

The coaches were split on the effectiveness of their players' quarantine workouts this spring. Eight responded that their athletes were out of shape or behind where they would typically be in July, while 10 said that their athletes were in good shape or in line with where they would typically be. Two reported that it depended athlete-to-athlete or that the layoff was noticeable, but not as much as expected (not all coaches responded to the question.)

Concordia volleyball coach Tricia Miller said her team is far behind, despite obvious efforts to work out solo.

“Our players did home workouts and honestly did a good job, the best we could ask for considering the circumstances,” Miller said. “However, it is not the same as being in the gym and training with coaches and their teammates. This is the first time our athletes have had this much time off. I am very concerned with injuries and athletes going from zero to 100. We have had to be very careful and ease them in.”

When asked if they believed their season would start as scheduled, 11 coaches responded “Yes” and five said “No” or “probably not.” The rest gave qualified answers such as “I hope so,” or indicated that they are uncertain or that it is too early to say. Among football coaches, four said they did not think the season would start, five said they thought it would and one said he hoped that games would begin on time.

“I am confident there will be sports in the fall,” North Side football coach Mike Brevard said. “I think people have to understand college football and high school football is comparing apples to oranges. College football requires national travel (fans, hotels, restaurants), and large amount of numbers (as) far as game day personnel and media. High school football operates on a smaller scale.”

Of the coaches who indicated that they thought the season would begin, one said he did not think the season would be completed as scheduled. Two cross country coaches indicated that meets on their schedule (the New Haven Classic and Culver Invitational) have already been called off, though the rest of schedule currently remains. One football coach said schedules, particularly scrimmages, are still under discussion.

Blackhawk Christian girls soccer coach Tim Kintz said he could foresee a scenario where a few teams have their schedules disrupted.

“I believe there may be a match or two that will canceled due to a small set of cases that affect a certain team, and due to poor contact tracing they will have to quarantine more players for precaution,” Kintz said.

Many coaches said new travel protocols have not been finalized by their school, but 19 coaches said that they expect there to be changes. Options suggested include using more buses, requiring seating charts and/or masks, cutting the number of athletes who can compete at away events or letting athletes travel to events in private vehicles.

When asked if they believed spectators would be allowed at their events as usual, eight coaches replied yes. Ten said spectators won't be allowed or that they will be restricted in number, required to socially distance and/or to wear masks.

Only four of the 22 respondents said that they have had a player or staff member miss practice because of COVID-19 protocols (that is, they showed symptoms or had contact with someone who has tested positive). Only one team has any members who have tested positive, and those members are expected to return soon.

But the hassles of COVID-19 protocolsw and risk of contracting the virus do not seem to be keeping students from turning out for their high school teams. Just three coaches said turnout was lower than usual, while five said turnout is actually up from previous years.

