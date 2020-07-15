Taking steps to play safely

“Don't put the balls in the bag, we have to sanitize them first!” the Blackhawk Christian coaching staff yelled as the girls soccer players walked off the practice field on Tuesday morning.

Many of these sights would seem strange last season: coach and athletic trainer wearing face masks, a coach spraying down each of the dozens of practice cones before storing them for the day.

“It can't hurt,” Blackhawk Christian coach Tim Kintz said of the meticulous cleaning protocols. “Coaches put the cones down, players move them around, players collect them. So we have many hands touching them. We have hand sanitizer here. ... But it's really important that anything that's shared, as you're in the process of that you're not touching your face, you're not wiping your sweat.

“It's different, but I'd rather do these couple extra steps and play soccer than not do anything at all.”

Even with the extra steps and precautions, Kintz said soccer practices still counts as a nice return to normalcy.

“It's great, just to see the girls out and see the kids roaming the schools, practicing. It gives a comforting sense that normalcy is trying to creep its way back in,” Kintz said. “I've been really impressed. We don't hit it hard in June anyways, we tend to let them enjoy their summers. They've been enjoying that since March. ... The conditioning seems to be higher than what it normally would be. I think they've taken some initiative and done things on their own.”

Kintz said he did not use the Zoom calls that so many teams tried while everyone was quarantined at home this spring, but the team does not seem to have suffered from the lack of direct instruction.

“We didn't do any of the that. Zoom's good for mental and motivation (work), but it doesn't really get you in shape,” Kintz said.

The Braves may not be a traditional girls soccer powerhouse: Just three girls in the program play club soccer, and the program has won just two sectional titles, the first in 2017. But Blackhawk Christian enjoyed unprecedented success last fall, going undefeated in the regular season and winning the Canterbury Sectional before falling to eventual state runner-up Lafayette Central in the regional semifinal.

The Braves lost seven seniors from that squad, but forward Quinn Doden, an Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-State honorable mention, returns for her senior season, as does defender Aubree Vander Dussen, who was named to the ISCA District 2 second team.

Of course, Kintz and his players have heard the developments from the outside world, as some college conferences cancel fall sports or move to conference-only schedules, and some states have ordered high schools to play their fall sports next spring instead.

“I felt really bad for the boys basketball team, they had a really good chance of winning state again, and that got shut down,” Kintz said, referring to the Braves' basketball team whose first playoff run in Class 2A was cut short when the final rounds of the boys basketball state tournament was canceled early because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“If we got shut down, it would definitely be a disappointment, because I think this team is just as good as it was last year. And we were undefeated last year and we lost our final game of the season to the No. 1 team in the state.”

The Braves are scheduled to open their season with a scrimmage Aug. 11 against Lakeland Christian.

