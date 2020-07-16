Flexibility needed by more than athletes

Lindsey Foust, a Parkview athletic trainer who works with the North Side athletic program, says that flexibility has always been a key part of working in athletics.

Practice schedules change on a dime, games get rained out and postponed.

That's more true than ever now that Indiana high schools sports are trying to return in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everyone talks about, 'We just want to get back to normal,' and I think we have opportunity now that, it won't get back to what normal was, but we have the opportunity now to do things better,” Foust said.

“It requires us to really pay attention to making sure every surface is cleaned, that kids are wearing masks, that coaches are wearing masks when they need to and following all the guidelines that have been set forth by the state of Indiana, by our school district,” she added.

Foust said that North Side student athletes have been asked to fill out a self-assessment at home before they arrived at practice. Students who were not able to access the assessment at home did so on computers set up at the school.

Foust added athletic trainers typically arrive at schools before the end of the school day to help students who need pre-workout care like getting taped up, or running through rehabilitation activities with athletes recovering from injuries.

That's before trainers head outside to practices and events, where they are the first to address any cuts, sprains, broken bones or concussions that may be suffered in the course of the day. They also make sure parents are aware of what it going on with a student athlete's health, and they can put families in touch with specialists like physical therapists or nutritionists if an athlete needs more in-depth assistance.

Those roles are still in effect, in addition to helping administrators and coaches as they face the unprecedented challenge of resuming a full athletic program while closely monitoring every athlete and staff member for signs of illness and reducing chances of direct contact – even in contact sports.

Foust said she always tries to see her patients “holistically,” understanding why it is so important for the student athletes to be able to return to their sport. And that has served as a reminder of why schools are taking extensive steps to put athletes back in action.

“I never want to see a kid as just their injury. It's never just, this person is walking in with an ankle sprain or this person walking in a knee injury,” Foust said. “And so we're trying to keep kids as safe as possible and allow them to do the things they love to do, get that enjoyment back, be a part of their team.

“So I think the biggest thing is finding a balance there. Kids want to play sports, they want to be with their friends, they want to be in that team. So how can we do that and make sure everyone is as safe as possible?”

