Dwenger senior on SI's watch list

Bishop Dwenger senior offensive lineman Vinny Fiacable was one of 1,000 high school football players nationwide named to the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list, SI announced Tuesday.

Fiacable, ranked the No. 54 guard in the nation by 247sports.com, is committed to play college football at Indiana and is one of 16 players from the Hoosier State on SI's watch list.

“If Fiacable was a few inches taller with longer arms, he would be on most radars as a potential left tackle with a high ceiling,” SI All-American wrote of Fiacable. “His build may make him look more like a guard, but his skillset is more in line with that of a tackle. Fiacable is technically sound on the edge with outstanding speed. Some weight and development, and he should find a home as a good Power 5 right tackle.”

Among the others on the list from Indiana are Avon offensive tackle Blake Fisher, a 6-foot-6, 335-pound four-star recruit who is committed to Notre Dame. He is the 50th-ranked recruit nationally and the No. 1 player in the class from Indiana, per 247sports.com, the second-highest-rated player in Notre Dame's 2021 recruiting class.

Joining Fisher and Fiacable is four-star Indiana quarterback commit Donaven McCulley from Lawrence North, as well as Mooresville offensive linemen Jaelin Alstott-Vandevanter and Zach Richards, and Brownsburg wide receiver Preston Terrell, all three of whom are committed to Purdue.

– Journal Gazette