IHSAA issues guidelines as golf, volleyball ramp up

It was clear that high school sports would look a little different this fall, and Indiana's golfers and volleyball players now have an idea of what that will entail when their sports resume next month.

The IHSAA has released a set of golf operating procedures that are to be followed in addition to previous IHSAA guidelines and any local regulations or precautions set by individual golf courses.

Players who show any symptoms of COVID-19 are asked to stay away from practices or tournaments.

Shotgun starts will not be allowed until further notice, and all players will be given tee times to prevent crowding on the golf course. Instead of “registration areas,” players should report to the tee ahead of their tee time. Players are also asked to arrive at the golf course no more than 45 minutes before their tee time.

Golfers will not exchange scorecards before the round or at the scoring area. Instead, a player's marker will hold onto the scorecard for the entire round, and the scores will be read off to the staff scorer at the end of play. If there is a weather delay, everyone should take shelter in their cars or stay distanced from others in the clubhouse if they cannot reach a car.

Girls golf officially starts practice Friday, and tournaments are allowed to begin Aug. 3. They will be the first IHSAA contests in any sport since the gymnastics state finals held March 14.

Golf sectionals are scheduled to begin Sept. 18, and the state tournament is scheduled for Oct. 2 and 3.

The National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) has passed along rule recommendations for volleyball, which is Indiana's only indoor fall sport.

The changes include limiting the pre-match conference to two referees and one coach from each team; eliminating the coin toss (the visiting team will serve first in the first set); and submitting the rosters for each team early instead of at the pre-match gathering.

Teams will not follow the typical protocol of switching benches between sets unless there is a clear disadvantage of playing on one side of the attack. Referees will determine whether there is a disadvantage that would require the teams to switch sides.

During substitutions, players should enter or exit the court within the “substitution zone” close to the attack line to allow for more space between the players and the referee.

Only essential personnel should be allowed at the scorers table, including the home scorekeeper, libero tracker and timekeeper, preferably with 3 to 6 feet of distance between them. Visiting scorekeepers and statisticians have been specifically excluded from the list of essential personnel.

Also, pre- or post-match handshakes will not be allowed.

Volleyball practice begins Aug. 3, and matches can begin Aug. 15. Sectionals are scheduled to begin Oct. 13, and the state finals are slated for Nov. 7.

