Spartans appear primed to defend state title

The other day, Homestead girls golf coach Jeff Jehl ran into Morgan Dabagia, a recent Spartans grad who tied for third at the 2019 state finals as Homestead claimed its first state championship by 12 strokes.

Jehl said there has not been a day since the state tournament in October that he hasn't thought about that accomplishment, and Dabagia immediately responded, “Same.”

“It's something that will bond us together, those five girls, and really that whole team and coaches, parents,” Jehl said. “It was a really special run, to see five girls come together and believe in each other. We mentioned a few times that it was almost like a Disney fairy tale ending to a perfect season.”

Dabagia and Olivia Render, the team's fifth golfer at the state championship, have graduated, but this year's Spartans are hardly less intimidating.

They're ranked No. 1 in the state according to the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association poll released Sunday, the day before the season kicks off, with many local teams attending the Homestead Invitational at Chestnut Hills. Dabagia's younger sister Madison, who was the individual runner-up at the 2019 state tournament after shooting even-par over two days, is back for her junior year, as is junior Simone Senk, who led after the first day of the Women's City Golf Tournament two weeks ago. Megan Yoder, who has committed to play at Dayton, is entering her senior season.

“I've gotten on the top of some leaderboards, and a lot of people on the team have gotten on the top of some leaderboards, so I'm really excited for the season, I think it's going to be good,” Madison Dabagia said while discussing her summer tournaments. “I think we have the state preview coming up (Saturday), and we'd really like to win or place super-high at that. Because I know that in past years, we haven't placed too high in that. That's probably our main goal at the moment.”

The Spartans are also getting reinforcements: Senk's younger sister, freshman Scarlett, has plenty of junior golf experience. Amy Frazier, who was the individual medalist at the Angola Sectional as a freshman, is transferring from Bishop Dwenger to Homestead for her sophomore year.

“I'm really excited – the golf season should be fun, and I'm excited to meet new people,” Frazier said. “Bishop Dwenger was a great school, I just wasn't really loving it. I just thought maybe Homestead would be a better fit for me.”

Frazier said she knows several of the Homestead golfers from spending time at Sycamore Hills, but she also has several other friends who attend Homestead.

“The school's obviously a lot bigger than Dwenger, and it will be hard to find my way around, but I have some people that I know and I'm sure everyone will be very welcoming,” Frazier said.

While many athletes have seen their entire years upended by the coronavirus pandemic, golf has been uniquely spared because of the fact that it can easily be played alone or in small groups, without shared equipment and with plenty of room for competitors to space out on the course. The boys season was canceled in the spring, but summer tournaments were held with seemingly few issues.

Homestead golfers are optimistic that small changes to tournament protocol that minimize mingling and physical contact on the course will allow them to complete their season.

“It's nice to be here; I feel like I've been isolated from everyone for so long. It's going to be so nice to play as a team again,” Simone Senk said. “This summer has been a pretty strong one for me. I had a lot of tournaments; that was a good thing, as nothing really got canceled for me. It was pretty much go-go-go all summer.”

And even though she still doesn't believe she played her best at last year's state tournament, Senk said that experience gave her and the rest of the team the sort of confidence that can't get any other way.

“I would love to go back-to-back, that would be amazing,” Senk said of the team's ambitions this season. “We're not going to quit now. We're working just as hard, and we know that we can do it. We have a little bit of a different team, but I think we can do it again.”

vjacobsen@jg.net