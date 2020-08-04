Dwenger grateful team able to practice

It's the oldest coaching cliché in the book: Take the schedule one game at a time. Take the season one day at a time.

But this year, as Indiana's high school athletes kicked off the first official day of practice while states across the country have postponed or even canceled their fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's particularly true.

“The virtue we're talking about today is gratitude; I think we're all extremely grateful to be out here,” Bishop Dwenger football coach Jason Garrett said at practice Monday afternoon. “A message that we're constantly trying to imbue on the guys is that success isn't necessarily gained by achieving goals. It's the process. So let's just be our best today. There are things that we can't control, just like in a game. And I think it proves true in this situation.

“We don't know if we're going to be here tomorrow. I told the seniors, you don't know if you're going to get injured out here. You don't know what's going to happen. You don't know if they're going to delay it or not. So let's just live today.”

One of those seniors, quarterback Brenden Lytle, said the shutdown in March gave him what was probably a much-needed breather from his typical three-sport schedule. But after a few months, he was “anxious” to get back on the field and make another run with the Saints, who went 11-2 and reached the Class 5A semistate.

“I just want to get our full gear on and practice right now,” Lytle said Monday, while the team practiced in just helmets, no pads. “I feel excited, because I feel like this could be another year where we make a run again.”

Lytle has been the Saints starting QB since his sophomore season, and played in the championship game when Dwenger clinched the 4A state title in 2018. But being a senior is still a big change.

“It's scary but cool at the same time, because this is my last season, I don't want it to end,” Lytle said. “In drills, walking off the field, getting water, everything, we set the example of the day. We set the tone for practice. I feel like I have to be here a lot earlier than I'd normally be.

“I'm not worried about our seniors – just the younger ones, we're working on them,” Lytle added with a laugh.

Another senior, running back/linebacker Devon Tippmann, admitted the fact that he's now a senior hasn't really set in, not least of all because it doesn't feel like a regular football season.

“We have to bring our own water. We can't go in the weight room. We do our film in the library, but we can't do that yet. Can't have team meetings in an enclosed space,” Tippmann said. “Just stuff like that, which is usually routine things we take for granted. But we're making the best of it now.”

Garrett said that, by and large, he was impressed by how well his players worked out on their own while school was out of session.

“I think cardio would be the area were they were maybe lacking a little, but strength, we had some guys make some huge strides working out on their own,” Garrett said. “And just the nature of things, kids were growing. It was amazing, from March to July, how many kids actually grew.

“So we were very encouraged. We had guys that I know were working their tails off. This week, it'll be football conditioning, this week and next.”

vjacobsen@jg.net