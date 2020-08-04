East Noble coach likes way his team's worked

KENDALLVILLE – East Noble coach Luke Amstutz knew exactly how to motivate his team during a period of what he deemed to be subpar energy at practice Monday.

The ninth-year Knights coach gathered his team at midfield and asked a simple question about where his team wanted to be at the end of the season:

“Do you want to stand at the center of Lucas Oil Stadium crying?” he asked, “Or do you want to be crying tears of joy?”

There were plenty of tears for the Knights at Lucas Oil last season as the NE8 champs fell to Evansville Memorial in the state title game 21-3 for their only defeat of the season, coming up short of the school's second state title and first in nearly two decades.

On Monday, East Noble took the first official step toward winning a third straight outright NE8 title and getting back to Indianapolis for another shot at the ultimate prize. Under a bright late-afternoon sunshine on a cooler-than-usual day for early August, the Knights held their first preseason practice, suiting up in only helmets, T-shirts and shorts, per IHSAA rules.

Even without full pads and little contact in practice, the Knights were happy to be back on the field after a long summer filled with speculation about what form the upcoming season will take or whether there will even be a 2020 season.

“It's definitely been a crazy summer, but it feels good to be back out here with all the guys,” said junior quarterback Dalton Stinson. “Just get things going again. ... I'm just hoping to see that everyone's bought in and just ready to go on this ride of a season that we plan on having.”

Stinson is likely to be a huge piece of the puzzle for the Knights this season following the departure of star quarterback Bailey Parker, who will play college football at Saint Francis this year. Parker was a dual-threat nightmare for opposing defenses last season, rolling up nearly 4,500 total yards and 57 touchdowns.

Stinson isn't quite the running threat Parker was, but in his first practice as the presumptive starting quarterback, he showcased a strong, accurate arm, capable of making throws from the pocket or on the run.

One of the most impressive plays of the afternoon was a long touchdown pass from Stinson to fellow junior Rowan Zolman – whom Amstutz called “one of the best players that no one knows about in Fort Wayne” – during seven-on-seven drills.

“Dalton can sling it all over the place and he's smart,” Amstutz said. “He brings a lot of the same things Bailey could do from (a throwing) perspective.”

Although Monday was East Noble's first official practice, the Knights have been working hard in the offseason, getting together in groups to work with Parkview trainers or on their own at home when gyms weren't available. That early-summer work, combined with a terrific July in the weight room, means that the Knights are in solid physical shape as the season gets set to begin, despite myriad challenges the pandemic presented.

“I was in shock at how well we came back ready to go,” Amstutz said. “They ran, they stayed in shape and then in July they came in (to the weight room and killed it). Their buy-in is great, our culture is great and we're really excited about what that means if we can get a season.”

As for whether the Knights – and the rest of Indiana – will have a season, East Noble is focusing only on what it can do to be ready.

“Every day that we can come out and compete is a step closer to an opportunity,” Amstutz said. “We obviously don't control much of it. ... So we're going to do our part to try to keep kids safe and healthy and hope that when we start school, we don't have too many problems with (the coronavirus).”

dsinn@jg.net