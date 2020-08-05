Chargers enjoy win despite delay

HUNTINGTON – The Carroll girls golf team knew it had a pretty good round at the Huntington North Invite at Clear Creek Golf Course on Tuesday morning. And with that in mind, the Chargers handed in their scorecards, packed up their things and headed for home.

Soon afterward, coach Bryan Koehlinger received the email letting them know that they had earned their first tournament win of the season with a team score of 354. The typical post-round routine of hanging around the clubhouse, socializing with other golfers and waiting for the awards ceremony is perhaps the most notable casualty of this fall's new high school golf rules, which were instituted to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

And the new routine isn't so bad, in Koehlinger's estimation.

“I've been doing this for 15 years, so being able to load up the bus and get out of there works out quite nice,” Koehlinger said with a laugh Tuesday evening, as he was interviewed by phone. “Honestly, everyone's fine with it. The parents are fine with it. Everyone understands the circumstances.”

The Chargers were led by Marissa Gerue, who tied for second with a score of 81 (10-over par). Tiffany Chin and Maria Krotov tied for seventh at 90.

“The kids don't get to hear the clapping and the praise for their hard work and achievements, so that is obviously the downfall. But as coaches, we just have to do through our emails and social media. It's not like we don't get to personally see them. We already did a lot of congrats – I knew we would have a pretty good shot at it, we had played very well. So win or lose, I had been happy with what they had done.”

Host Huntington North was second with a team score of 382. The Vikings were led by Grace Dill, the individual medalist who carded a 78 (plus-7).

“The girls played a lot better: We actually played at Chestnut Hills yesterday at the Homestead Invite. That was a much tougher course, and the girls struggled a little bit,” Huntington North coach Ron Vinson said. “It's a learning curve. Early on, you're just trying to get the holes in and get them adjusted to playing golf again. But they came out here today and played great.”

Skylar Whitman, a Northrop senior, tied for second at 81.

“I had some good chips and putts, and I had some really good recovery shots today. And my mental game was good, too,” said Whitman, who, like most of her teammates and their parents, was sporting a black facemask decorated with a glittery orange Bruin. “I was really excited for today. It's our first invitational of the season, and from this point it just gets better.”

Whitman, like everyone else, was aware that high school sports in other places have been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic, so she's grateful for however much of her senior season as she gets to play.

“I enjoy every single match like it's my last one,” Whitman said. “I don't know if they'll cancel it or they'll continue, so I'm going to treat every match like it's a new one.”

Oak Hill took third as a team and Wawasee fourth with a score of 411. Leo (418) edged Bishop Dwenger (419) by one stroke for fifth place. Leo's Sydney Holub tied with Wawasee's Tate Cowan for fifth at 87.

Junior Miranda Freeman, who shot 104, echoed Vinson, saying that Tuesday's tournament went better than Monday's at Chestnut Hills, if nothing else.

“It wasn't a terrible day to play golf,” Freeman said of the dewey and cool-for-August weather Tuesday morning. “It's hard to read the greens, and the course is really long, especially if you don't know it and haven't played here. And it was my first time playing 18 holes here.”

But even on an occasionally frustrating morning, Freeman said she was particularly pleased with how she recovered on the 14th hole.

“I hit it in the woods area. It was a par 3, and I hit it out on (my second shot), but it was right by the hole. And then putt in one,” Freeman said. “It was a good hole.”

