Adams explains limits on fans

The annual grudge-match between South Adams and Adams Central is always a highlight of the ACAC football calendar.

This fall, that game, and all other middle and high school sporting events in Adams County, will be a lot quieter.

On Monday, the Adams County Health Department announced that fans will be severely restricted a school-based athletic events. Seniors will be allowed to have four adult relatives attend their events, and no other spectators will be admitted.

If one of the Adams County high schools – Bellmont, Adams Central and South Adams – is visiting another, then the four adult relatives of visiting senior team members will also be allowed to attend. Otherwise, absolutely no visitors will be allowed.

“I think this is a decision that supports the future of the season, and gives them the best possibility, not only just to suit up but to suit up in Weeks 7, 8, 9, last through the playoffs,” South Adams athletic director Jason Arnold said Wednesday. “I know it's not a very popular decision in our county right now, but people hopefully will realize that our kids are getting a chance to play. And we want to give them the best chance not only to play once, but to play as long as they possibly can.”

In a letter written to the community, Adams County Health Officer Dr. Michael Ainsworth said the restrictions are more flexible than they could have been. He also noted the decisions were not made because Adams County is particularly hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic – the county has had 84 cases and two deaths, compared with 3,695 cases and 160 deaths in Allen County.

“Initially it was my plan to follow some other counties and school districts and proceed with athletics, but to do so without any fans,” he said. “This decision was made because Adams County has one of the lowest infection rates in the area and this will permit unchecked fans from other schools coming into our community.”

Bellmont (a member of the NE8) and South Adams and Adams Central (both members of the ACAC) each have two conference opponents in Allen County. Numerous other local schools, including East Noble and Angola, have announced that they will delay the sale of sports passes until their local health department or the IHSAA announce any attendance guidelines.

Arnold said he spoke to most of the fall athletic teams on Tuesday and said the athletes took the news “as adults.”

“Our kids, all they want to do is play. To an athlete, they said if this helps us play, then it's worth it,” Arnold said. “I specifically asked our football seniors yesterday, if I would have asked you in late May or early June, that we can play football but no one can be at your game at all, how many of you would have said, 'OK?' And every senior raised their hand, absolutely.”

Arnold and Adams Central athletic director Graham McAllister said the Berne Witness has been webcasting local games in recent years, a service they hope to expand this year as the majority of fans will be forced to follow events from home.

The decision could also hurt athletic department finances in the coming months and years.

“The expenses don't stop because we don't have fans; we still have all of our officials that we're going to need to pay, we have workers who ... we need to pay. Equipment, all of those things are still going to be there,” Arnold said.

“I can't give you an exact number for how much money we're going to lose in this process, but if you look at typical gates we have an annual all-sports pass sales, I would say easily this could be a $30,000 to $40,000 for the athletic department.

“So is it a big decision? Yeah, financially it's huge. But I was telling someone the other day that as athletic director, I'll sacrifice that right now and we will try to find a way to make ends meet down the road so that our kids can play.”

In his letter, Ainsworth wrote that the plan may be changed as the season and school year goes on, and that if the situation worsens in Adams County he may ban spectators all together.

“If we start to see some light at the end of the tunnel then some of the restrictions may be slowly lifted and progress monitored,” Ainsworth added.

