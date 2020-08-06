SAC, IHSAA release fall sports guidelines

The Summit Athletic Conference athletic departments and the IHSAA each released guidelines Thursday that outline how local schools will play fall contests in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The SAC's three-step plan states that fans will not be allowed to attend contests in any sport from the beginning of the season through Aug. 31. Only essential personnel will be allowed on site.

In "Step 2," which runs from Sept. 1 through Sept. 13, schools will receive a "ticket allowance," and athletes will be allowed to distribute up to four tickets to their parents or guardians. Those spectators will be expected to wear face masks and socially distance in the stands. Senior passes, athletic passes and SAC passes will not be recognized.

The move to Step 2 will only happen if state regulations allow for gatherings of this size.

The details of Step 3, which will begin Sept. 14, will be determined at a later date.

The SAC's decision to ban fans for the first few weeks of the season and then allow limited parents in the stands follows the decision of Adams County, which announced that only adult family members of senior athletes will be allowed into the stands.

The IHSAA also addressed spectator regulations Thursday as the organization published a it's COVID-19 Resource Center. The state governing body said that fans can be allowed, but that family units must sit at least six feet away from each other. Bleachers may not be above 50% capacity, and no set of bleachers should seat more than 250 people. If a school has multiple sets of bleachers, each bleacher can count towards separate totals so long as the fans in separate bleachers enter separately and use separate restrooms.

As with all other regulations, the IHSAA states that schools must defer to their local health department regulations if their county or city has stricter rules.

Another notable piece of the IHSAA guidelines state that rules mandating the number of practices a player must attend before playing in a contest will not be waived, even for a COVID-19-related reason. So athletes who contract COVID-19 or were exposed to an infected person and missed a significant number of practices will still have to attend four practices (if they missed 5 to 10 days of activities) or six practices (if they missed more than 10) before they are allowed to participate in a game, match or meet. This applies even if the athlete was quarantined but never tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of this ruling, it appears very likely that some teams will be forced to cancel at least a few contests as a large portion of their team will not be eligible to play. In that case, the canceled game or match will be recorded as a "no contest," not a loss, and no school will be required to pay a cancellation fee for COVID-19 related reasons.

Any athletes who are not actively involved in strenuous activity, including those on the bench or the sidelines, will be required to wear masks. Neck gaiters are acceptable as masks.

Concession stands will be allowed if the school wishes, but only items that are "pre-packaged before sale" will be available.

The IHSAA also included separate guidelines for each fall sport and guidelines for referees and suggestions for cleaning game equipment. The full resource center is available at www.ihsaa.org/Portals/0/ihsaa/documents/health/COVID-19%20Resource%20Center.pdf.

