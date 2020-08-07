SAC plans no fans at early contests

There will still be Friday Night Lights in Indiana – just not a lot of Friday Night Noise.

The IHSAA released its online “COVID-19 Resource Center” on Thursday, which included a variety of guidelines for conducting contests in each sport, officiating during a pandemic and, perhaps most notably, allowing spectators at games this fall. The statewide guidelines stipulate that each set of bleachers should be no more than 50% full and should be limited to 250 fans, although local regulations should take precedence if they are stricter than those set by the IHSAA.

At almost the same time, the Summit Athletic Conference announced that its schools would be subject to those stricter attendance guidelines.

The SAC's three-step plan states that fans will not be allowed to attend “dual” contests in any sport (that is, any game or match between two schools) from the beginning of the season through Aug. 31. Only essential personnel will be allowed on-site.

In Step 2, which runs from Sept. 1 through Sept. 13, schools will receive a ticket allowance, and athletes will be allowed to distribute up to four tickets to their parents or guardians. Those spectators will be expected to wear face masks and socially distance in the stands. Senior passes, athletic passes and SAC passes will not be recognized. Individual schools will determine how they will admit spectators if they happen to host a larger meet or tournament featuring multiple schools during Step 2.

The move to Step 2 will only happen if state regulations allow for gatherings of that size.

The details of Step 3, which will begin Sept. 14, will be determined later.

The SAC's decision to ban fans for the first few weeks of the season and then allow limited parents in the stands follows the decision of Adams County, which announced Monday that only adult family members of senior athletes will be allowed into the stands at its three county high schools.

According to a letter sent by Carroll athletic director Dan Ginder on behalf of all the SAC athletic directors, the plan was made in collaboration with the Allen County Health Department and superintendents, athletic directors and principals from its member schools.

“Our goal is not to start the season ... our goal is to finish the season,” the letter read. “We understand that this decision will result in a lot of mixed emotions. We simply ask that you find a way to support the decision and rejoice in the fact that our kids are competing!”

Still, several Fort Wayne athletes and their parents expressed disappointment with the decision on social media.

“If it's optional to sit in a classroom it should be optional to be a fan!” North Side senior quarterback Duce Taylor wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The plan does not apply to the four East Allen County Schools, which play in the Northeast 8 Conference (Leo and New Haven) and ACAC (Heritage and Woodlan). East Allen schools have not yet announced their spectator attendance policies.

A notable piece of the IHSAA guidelines states that rules mandating the number of practices a player must attend before playing in a contest will not be waived, even for a COVID-19-related reason. So athletes who contract COVID-19 or were exposed to an infected person and missed a significant number of practices will still have to attend four practices (if they missed 5 to 10 days of activities) or six practices (if they missed more than 10) before they are allowed to participate in a game, match or meet. This applies even if the athlete was quarantined but never tested positive for COVID-19.

Because of this ruling, it appears likely that some teams will be forced to cancel at least a few contests as a large portion of their team will not be eligible to play. In that case, the canceled game or match will be recorded as a “no contest,” not a loss, and no school will be required to pay a cancellation fee for COVID-19 related reasons.

Any athletes who are not actively involved in strenuous activity, including those on the bench or the sidelines, will be required to wear masks. Neck gaiters are acceptable as masks.

The IHSAA also included separate guidelines for each fall sport and guidelines for referees and suggestions for cleaning game equipment.

