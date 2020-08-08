EACS to limit fans early in season

For the first few weeks of August, at least, getting into an athletic event at one of the East Allen County Schools will be an exclusive ticket.

During Step 1, which lasts Aug. 15 through 31, parents and guardians of athletes at Leo, Heritage, New Haven and Woodlan must sign up ahead of time and bring an ID to the game so that they can be checked off a list at the entrance. No other spectators will be admitted in an effort to keep crowd sizes small and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the guidelines released Friday morning, EACS will reevaluate the guidelines later this month and will later announce what will happen in Step 2, which starts Sept. 1.

Football players and cheerleaders will be allowed to have only one parent in attendance during Step 1, due to the large size of football rosters. Two parents will be allowed for each athlete at volleyball and boys and girls soccer games. Four will be allowed for golfers, cross country runners and tennis players.

Band performances will not begin until September, so no band parents will be allowed in games during Step 1.

Those who attend games in person will still pay the regular entrance fee, and will be expected to wear masks and socially distance while watching the event. Cheerleaders will also be limited (for example, JV cheer squads will not be present at varsity events), and only essential personnel will be allowed on the sidelines.

The guidelines stipulate that these rules apply only for home contests, and that EACS teams, which are split between the ACAC and NE8 conferences, have to abide by host school regulations when they are on the road. The EACS guidelines are not as stringent as those released by the SAC on Thursday, which said that no fans will be allowed at games through Aug. 31, and that four parents or guardians per athlete will be allowed from Sept. 1 through Sept. 13. The EACS rules also differ from the rules issued by Adams County on Monday, which say that senior athletes are allowed to have up to four adult relatives attend games, but no other fans will allowed, including parents of underclassmen.

Over in Elkhart County, the future of the fall athletic season remains uncertain – which means the schedules of local teams scheduled to visit or host Elkhart County schools are also up in the air, particularly if that contest was to be played early in the season.

The Elkhart County Health Department announced Thursday that schools within the county would not be allowed to return to in-person class until Sept. 28, seemingly jeopardizing the first six weeks or so of the falls sports season. According to the Goshen News, approximately 700 people, including parents and athletes from each of the 10 IHSAA member high schools in Elkhart County, protested the decision outside the health department building Friday afternoon.

Within a few hours, the health department reversed its earlier decision and declared that schools could begin in-person classes this month. However, health officer Dr. Lydia Mertz wrote that “activities ... and events that cannot achieve and maintain social distancing of at least six feet during the meeting, activity or event,” must cease. That would seem to put sports such as football, soccer and volleyball back into non-contact conditioning mode.

If Elkhart County athletic teams are still barred from contact in coming weeks, it would disrupt scheduling for numerous schools across northern Indiana, particularly schools in the NECC (which includes Fairfield) and the Northern Lakes Conference, which includes Warsaw and Wawasee as well as four Elkhart County teams. It also disrupts the first season of the new Hoosier Plains Conference, a non-football conference that includes Lakeland Christian and intended to add Elkhart Christian and Bethany Christian this year.

It could also endanger several nonconference football games, starting with East Noble's Week 2 matchup against NorthWood, which went 7-4 last season.

To top it all off, Goshen announced Friday that a Redhawks student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19. According to the school, the student followed all health protocol while at practice and no other team members appear to be affected.

vjacobsen@jg.net