Cross country preview

With no track and field season held this spring, it's been nearly a year since northeast Indiana's high school distance runners have had the chance to show off their chops.

In some ways, cross country is somewhat better suited to the coronavirus climate than many sports, due to the lack of shared equipment (or any equipment, for that matter), the fact that practices and races are held in the breezy outdoors and the whole goal of the sport is to put as much distance between yourself and the other runners before reaching the finish line.

Still, this season will have to look a little different if Hoosier runners hope to finish the season down in Terre Haute as usual.

Teams to watch

1) Concordia: The Cadets aren't a traditional cross country powerhouse – they won just their second sectional title in school history during the historic 2019 run in which they also claimed their first regional, semi-state and state titles – and their top three runners who all finished in the top 20 at the state meet (Reece Gibson, Drake Kropf and Wilson Whicker) have graduated. But they're still the defending state champions, and their 3-6 runners should all be back for another round.

2) Homestead: The Spartans had a great team in 2019 – they finished sixth at the state meet – but never won a postseason meet, as they finished second behind Concordia at sectionals, regionals, and semi-state. According to inccstats.com, which predicts the upcoming season based on underclassmen's times, the Spartans should be the 24th best team in the state, but it would still be a tall test to qualify for state out of the New Haven semi-state.

3) Bellmont: The Braves won their fourth straight sectional in 2019 in commanding fashion, sweeping the top three spots and having all seven team members finish within the top 13 runners. Kyle Lawson and Blaine Johnson have now graduated, but there are plenty of younger Braves to continue the momentum.

4) West Noble: The Chargers won their 12th sectional last fall and took third place at the regional meet held on their own course. The 2019 squad had two then-sophomores (Austin Cripe and Grant Flora) in its top five and a junior (Cameron Dupuy) in the lineup, so they have plenty of big-race experience moving forward.

5) Warsaw: The Tigers won the Culver sectional and regional meets last season, their ninth straight sectional title and eight straight regional title. The 2019 lineup was senior-heavy, but inccstats.com still ranks Warsaw as the 19th best team in the state.

Athletes to watch

1) Izaiah Steury, Angola: The rising junior made waves as a freshman in 2018, and has only grown more impressive since. He took seventh place at the state meet last season, the best finish by a sophomore, and won the West Noble sectional. Despite losing his sophomore track campaign, Steury has also shined in summer meets.

2) Karsten Schlegel, Concordia: Schlegel took 29th at the state meet as a sophomore to held the Cadets claim their first state title. He may not have been the big name on the Concordia roster last year, but he's now the top returner who has proven himself on the biggest stage.

3) Donny McArdle, Homestead: The rising senior took 10th place at the West Noble regional, and is projected to be one of the 30 best runners in the state according to inccstats.com.

4) Kobe Milledge, Snider: Now a senior, Milledge made it all the way to the state meet as an individual last season, finishing 34th, even though his team did not make it out of the Northrop sectional.

5) Jordan Garlinger, Bellmont: The defending champion of the Bellmont sectional, Garlinger, a rising senior, placed third at the Marion regional in 2019.

Coronavirus-related items to know

1) New rules: According to considerations sent down by the IHSAA, cross country runners should still attempt to keep some distance away from each other, even during races. For that to be even somewhat feasible, courses should be widened to at least six feet at their narrowest points. The starting line should be as wide as possible, runners should not be called to the starting line until five minutes before the race, and no run outs will be allowed.

2) Change of scenery: The pandemic has already forced some meets to switch locations or be canceled altogether. The Purdue Fort Wayne campus is a popular site for high school meets – it was the planned site of the New Haven Invitational and has been used for the New Haven semi-state – but the university is not allowing high school events to be held there. Culver Academies announced this summer that it would not hold its invitational, and this week news broke that the sectional and regional events it was scheduled to host will be moved to Manchester and Logansport, respectively.

3) Will spectators be allowed at invitationals?: Counties and conferences are putting out regulations for just how many people will be allowed at events this year, with varying levels of strictness. The SAC's guidelines stipulated that attendance at invitationals and tournament-like events will be up to the host school in the early weeks, and it remains to be seen what rules will be in effect when the championship portion of the season rolls around.

