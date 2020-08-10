5 to watch: Girls Cross Country

The 2019 IHSAA cross country state finals were practically a Fort Wayne party as the Carroll girls won their second straight team title, and Erin Strzelecki of Bishop Dwenger claimed the individual title. The Concordia boys' first team title added to the fun for Fort Wayne-area teams and fans in attendance.

These days, awards ceremonies like the ones at the state meet at the LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute would not meet social distancing guidelines. But with a few modifications, this year's cross country meets will begin as usual Saturday.

Teams

Carroll: If anyone out there was hoping that this would be the year the two-time defending state champions fall off, well, the state-championship lineup from last year included three juniors and two sophomores. So barring a major rash of injuries among their returners, this year's team should be full of players who are talented and tested.

Homestead: The Spartans finished an impressive ninth at the state championships but were overshadowed during the championship meet last season because they finished second behind Carroll at the Northrop Sectional and then third in the regional and semistate meets. But that lineup included two freshmen and a sophomore, which should give Homestead some confidence moving forward.

Warsaw: The Tigers are perennial sectional and regional champs, and last year's team that took eighth at the New Prairie Semistate included just one senior.

Concordia: The girls enjoyed a strong 2019 season, earning a trip to the state meet where the Cadets finished 14th. The Cadets were led by then-senior Ellie Cates last fall but have plenty of underclassmen returning for 2020.

Norwell: The Knights are the two-time defending Bellmont Sectional champions and the 2019 Marion Regional champs, and they return the individual sectional champion Sarah Mahnensmith alongside fourth-place finisher Lauren Bales.

Runners

Zoe Duffus, Carroll: The senior was the Chargers' leading runner in 2019, winning the Northrop Sectional and taking second at semistate before finishing sixth overall at the state meet. According to inccstats.com, she is projected to be the second best girls runner in the state this fall.

Addy Wiley, Huntington North: The junior didn't run cross country as a freshman and split her time between cross country and soccer last fall, winning the Marion Regional and finishing third at the New Haven Semistate meet while scoring 11 goals for the Vikings soccer team. She won the 1,600 meters at the track and field state championship as a freshman, and is ranked the 27th best track and field recruit in the class of 2022 by MileSplit USA.

Lydia Bennett, DeKalb: Bennett made quite a debut as a freshman in 2019, winning the West Noble Sectional in 19:42.5. She also finished eighth at the West Noble Regional, 20th at the New Haven semistate and then 14th at the state meet, dropping her time each week.

Sarah Busch, Bishop Luers: Busch took third at the Bellmont Sectional as a junior and was fourth in the Marion Regional last fall. She finished 17th at the state meet.

Amelia Faber, Homestead: Now a junior, Faber finished 21st at the 2019 state meet with a time of 18:44.5. That time beat her performance at the West Noble Regional, where she finished fourth. She was 10th in 18:33.7 at the New Haven Semistate.

Storylines

Coronavirus rules: As with boys cross country, girls runners should expect some changes at their meets this year. In addition to masks and social distancing while they're not running, athletes will likely be called to the starting line within five minutes of the race itself, the starting line will likely be widened and race directors are encouraged to make sure their courses are at least 6 feet wide at their narrowest points. Runners and their friends and family should also check the host school's rules before a meet, as many schools, counties and conferences are limiting the number of spectators allowed at events this season.

Keeping the streak alive: Carroll's sectional and regional title streaks are now older than the girls on the team. The Chargers have won a sectional title every year since 2000 and a regional title every year since 2001. They've also won five straight semistates. Warsaw's streaks are a little shorter: sectional titles every year since 2011 and regional titles every year since 2013.

New coach: Bob Dahl, who had led Norwell since the cross country team was formed in 1983, resigned over the summer due to coronavirus concerns. The new head coach is Vanessa Macias-Hannie.

