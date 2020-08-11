East Noble to limit football attendance

It won't be like last year, but East Noble fans will be allowed to attend athletic events this fall.

East Noble athletic director Nick David also confirmed that the Knights' Week 2 football game at NorthWood is still on as regularly scheduled.

The school announced Monday that the general public will be allowed to attend all home contests aside from football games. They will be expected to pay a $5 entrance fee as usual, wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Attendance at football games will be limited in order to meet health department guidelines.

Tickets will not be available at the gate. Parents and guardians of football players, cheerleaders and band members will be able to buy tickets, and any remaining tickets will be available to East Noble students through a lottery.

“Obviously we want to get our football parents, our cheer parents, our band parents (in),” David said. “A group I feel horrible about is our band. They've had their competitions canceled. Their only performances now are going to be at halftime of varsity games, so I want to be sure that band parents can get in and watch their kids.”

The games can also be viewed on a pay-per-view basis at www.eastnobleknights.com for $10 as part of a livestreaming project with IHSAAtv.

East Noble, the 2019 runner-up in Class 4A, has long been scheduled to play NorthWood (7-4 in 2019), but last week's announcement by the Elkhart County Health Department that schools in the county should be closed through late September seemed to put that game in jeopardy.

The health department relented after protests Friday, and contact sports will be allowed to resume Aug. 25.

“It sounds like they're still able to practice, and that's why we're able to keep that Week 2 game on the schedule,” David said.

Several East Noble events that were scheduled to be played against Elkhart County teams have had to be changed. The boys soccer team was supposed to scrimmage Goshen today, and the Knights could not find a replacement. But they were invited to the Westview soccer jamboree. The tennis scrimmage against Northridge is still on, as of Monday.

“All the area ADs are fantastic, and we're all in the same boat,” David said. “Darlene Mathew, the AD at Westview, is one of the best. She said, why don't we just come to her soccer jamboree. And that's really nice, when you have area ADs who look out for each other.”

vjacobsen@jg.net