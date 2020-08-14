Scrimmages set to start, but not for all

Indiana's high school football teams have made it to the starting line – mostly.

Several teams will compete in scrimmages tonight or Saturday, giving them the first glimpse of what their team will really look like in a particularly unusual fall season.

But many other local teams announced Thursday that they will not complete a full varsity season in 2020, while others have had their scrimmages rescheduled at the last minute.

North Adams County Schools, the district that includes Bellmont, announced that start of classes will be pushed back a day to Tuesday and moved online due to “growing COVID-19 concerns in the county.” As part of that decision, all athletic practices and contests through Aug. 31 have been canceled. That includes the first two football games against Adams Central and South Adams, as well as the scrimmage against Jay County scheduled for Saturday.

Also Thursday afternoon, Southern Wells announced that its football team will only play a JV schedule. The Raiders have struggled with low participation numbers for several years.

“This decision was made with two main goals in mind – protect the safety and well being of our athletes and to give this group a year to compete at the appropriate level in order to build for the future,” a statement on the team's Facebook page read. “The majority of our players this year are freshmen who in all reality are not ready to physically compete at the varsity level. The No. 1 goal of Southern Wells Athletics is always to provide a safe environment for our athletes and we feel that requiring our young players to play a varsity schedule, as difficult as ours, would put them at physical risk.”

The Raiders, who went 2-8 under new coach Mike Roeder last season, were scheduled to play Fremont on Aug. 21. The Eagles and Southern Wells's ACAC opponents have not announced whether or not they will have a replacement for the canceled games.

South Adams' scrimmage, scheduled to be played at Blackford, was switched Thursday afternoon because of Blackford's small roster size. The Starfires, who were one of the top-ranked teams in Class A for most of 2019, will now be scrimmaging at Eastbrook, which went 12-3 in 2019, at 11 a.m. Saturday. Blackford will now face Union City, who was originally scheduled to play Southern Wells before the Raiders announced they were going JV-only.

Huntington North was supposed to visit Northrop for its scrimmage, but will now travel to Anderson on Saturday, although the exact time of the scrimmage had not been announced as of Thursday evening.

To top it all off, nearly all schools are banning or severely restricting fans, at least through the month of August. But despite all the new regulations, just having the chance to play feels like an accomplishment.

“I told them, you need to count your blessings, because in Indiana right now, they're still letting you play football,” Homestead coach Chad Zolman said. “There are so many states around here that are shutting things down. It's a blessing, so we have to make sure we're doing our part and being diligent about doing the right things.”

