5 To Watch: Boys soccer preview

Separated by just 91/2 miles, Leo and Lakewood Park carried the banner for northeast Indiana all the way until semistate in 2019. The Lions lost 1-0 at South Bend St. Joseph in the Class 2A semistate, and the Panthers were clipped in semistate by Argo, the eventual Class 1A champions, 2-0.

Teams

Carroll: Fourteen lettermen are back from an 18-win squad that advanced to the Class 3A regional championship game, though just nine of the Chargers' 68 goals return. Carroll's No. 2 ranking in the final ISCA coaches poll of 2019 marks a school record.

Leo: The Lions advanced to the Class 2A semistate in 2019, sweeping the Northeast 8 for the second consecutive season.

Lakewood Park: The school's first regional championship in boys soccer highlighted a 17-win season last fall.

West Noble: The Chargers won a Class 2A sectional last fall, claiming their third such trophy in the past five seasons. West Noble has not lost to a Northeast Corner Conference opponent since dropping the NECC tournament championship game in 2014.

Homestead: The Spartans claimed their 14th boys soccer sectional championship in school history in 2019.

Individuals

Moise Camara, Norwell: The Knights won just nine NE8 contests in six years prior to a 5-2 league mark in 2019 thanks in large part to Camara's 16 goal, seven assist season in 2019.

Henry Torres, West Noble: Halfway through his prep career, the Chargers junior has already scored 57 goals, including 31 last fall.

Zach Collins, Lakewood Park: A key cog in the Panthers attack, the senior banged in 28 goals and added 13 assists in 2019.

Saed Anabtawi, Canterbury: The sophomore goalkeeper landed on District 2's second team last fall, the only ninth-grader in all of Indiana to get voted to any All-District team in 2019.

Evan Jester, Carroll: Though the sophomore scored just five times as a freshman last fall, he stands as the Chargers' leading returner in goals.

Storylines

Can Cadets stay strong: Concordia graduated 10 seniors from a 14-3-1 team that swept the SAC last fall, though Elijah Macke, who finished as the team's third-best scorer (eight goals) returns.

Bruins seeking to bounce back: Northrop finished over .500 in the SAC in 2019, but an overall record of 8-9 marked the first time since 2012 the Bruins failed to notch more wins than losses.

New faces in Tiger Town: Warsaw compiled a 10-1-3 record in Northern Lakes Conference play the past two seasons but faces a tall task in replacing 15 seniors from its 2019 squad.

Lions still roaring: A trio of squads finished tied for second in the NE8 last fall with matching 5-2 records. Norwell (2-0 loss to Leo), Huntington North (defeated by Leo 2-1) and East Noble (knocked off in penalty kicks by the Lions) will need to avenge close losses to the defending champs to secure the conference crown.

New year, new league: Lakeland Christian Academy will participate in the new seven-team Hoosier Plains Conference this fall. Previously a basketball-only league featuring just three IHSAA members (Lakeland Christian, Trinity School at Greenlawn and South Bend Career Academy), the Cougars will count Argos and Bethany Christian, ranked fifth and 16th, respectively, in the final 2019 Class 1A coaches poll, among its conference opponents.