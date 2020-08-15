Pandemic's realities on display at Homestead

Gage Sparrow, a 5-foot-11 junior split end for Homestead, leapt at the 3-yard line and was immediately sandwiched by two Snider defenders. Sparrow maintained his grasp on the ball and drew roars from his teammates.

For that brief moment Friday night, all was right in the football world.

“For sure, when you get on the field, you just get away from the real world and I love that about football,” Sparrow said after the scrimmage at Homestead.

The optimism could be felt on the first night of scrimmages that maybe we'll have a high school football season after all.

“It was privilege to be back out playing, obviously,” Spartans coach Chad Zolman said, the Victory Bell as reigning SAC champions ringing nearby. “We had not hit a different team since last year. Normally, in the summer, we have scrimmages and team camps and things like that. To actually be on the field with another team, it was a privilege. I told our team, 'Count your blessing that we're playing.' I hope it stays that way.”

For the 22 players on the field at any given time, it was a return to normalcy as helmets bashed, passes soared and whistles were blown. But the realities of the coronavirus pandemic were evident.

Fans, including parents, weren't allowed in the stadium. Those who entered the front gates were scrutinized to make sure they had permission to be there. Concession stands were closed. Coaches could often be heard yelling reminders to players on the sidelines that they needed to keep masks on and distance themselves.

Reporters, used to sitting in the press box or roaming the sidelines, were cordoned off into the corners. My awkward moment came when a pass sailed in my direction and I wasn't sure if I should – or, more to the point, wanted to – catch the ball and return it to a ball boy. I opted to kick it.

“Things are different even on the sidelines,” Zolman said. “Right now, you've got to get everybody used to the new rules. That's still in the back of my mind right now. Honestly, I think we'll reach a point where we don't even think about that stuff. Tonight, it just felt good to play, just to go against somebody and to watch them play. That was fun.”

Earlier in the week, Adams Central coach Michael Mosser told me preparing for the season was “an administrative nightmare” because he had to spend as much time monitoring players' health and decision-making as thinking about X's and O's.

“I have to remember every day when I go out there, 'OK, put all that drama behind you and let's go try and have fun,' ” Mosser said. “Some days, I succeed. And there are other days I sure don't. That's the battle and the kids are going through that, too. They are really struggling with the uncertainties as well.”

One of those struggles is not having friends and loved ones cheering nearby. On Friday, as Snider's Deron Swanson completed a big pass or Homestead's Braeden Hardwick made a solid run, the cacophony of praise came from the sidelines and not the stands. Players will have to learn to feed off each other and their coaches, not the crowds.

“You've got to follow the rules, but it's football and it's still fun,” Sparrow said.

Neither team's players looked particularly polished, which was to be expected given the mental strain of the offseason and the lack of on-field work compared to most years, but the enthusiasm was there as coaches reminded players at the game's end that they need to remain vigilant in safety protocols and keep family and friends away from the field.

“The truth is we're trying to protect each other, protect the team and protect the season,” Zolman said.

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. He can be reached by email at jcohn@jg.net or phone at 260-461-8429. You can also follow him on Twitter @sportsicohn.