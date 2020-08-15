Players' cheering only sound

Bishop Luers football coach Kyle Lindsay has been talking to his players about watching the NBA and MLB games that are being played without fans in nearly empty arenas.

“It's pretty cool watching the professionals get excited for each other, so that's what we've really encouraged for the kids,” Lindsay said. “There's no one in the stands, so the energy's got to come from us, as it should anyways.”

The Knights had their first chance to try that experience for themselves Friday night at Luersfield, when they scrimmaged against North Side.

In true 2020 fashion, a brisk wind picked up just as the scrimmage was starting, though the lighting and heavy rain stayed just north of the field. A few spectators lined up outside the stadium's chain link fence, far, far away from the south end zone where the Knights and Legends were trying to score.

In adherence with the state's coronavirus prevention protocols, coaches and players were wearing masks when not in the play, and those on the sidelines were allowed to spread out all the way to the 10-yard line. There was no announcer or in-game music, but when a Bishop Luers player broke up a Legends pass attempt, the sidelines cheered all the same.

“It felt kind of like it was: a controlled scrimmage, a controlled practice, in some ways,” Lindsay said. “In other ways, it's been really exciting to hear the energy.

“They focused on what was going on on the field, supporting each other. We knew we would get that reaction from the kids, but to be in this atmosphere and to hear the excitement from the sidelines, all directed at our players and supportive of our players was awesome.”

Lindsay had previously told his team that they had two goals this season: One, to make it to the start of the season without being shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak. And the second was to keep it that way through the end of the season.

Numerous schools in Indiana have already had their seasons interrupted because of cases within the team or their community, and several other schools have decided that fall contact sports will not be played. On Friday afternoon, Michigan's high school athletic association announced that football will be moved to the spring, meaning all the states bordering Indiana have altered the fall football schedule in some way.

“This is a blessing, to be able to compete,” North Side coach Mike Brevard said. “There was a point tonight when I took a step back and took it all in. It's a Friday night, we're playing high school football and just getting after it.

“I told them, enjoy it. We shouldn't be feeling sorry after bad plays, because Michigan found out today the season is gone. We could find out Monday that we won't play Snider on Friday. So you've just got to take everything day by day.”

