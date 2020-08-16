Dwenger, Carroll QBs make big plays

Shortly after the start of Bishop Dwenger football's scrimmage against Carroll on Saturday at Shields Field, a group of Saints players began to cluster together on the sideline.

Almost immediately, a Dwenger coach boomed out a command.

“If you're not in this series, spread down the sideline, don't crowd up,” he said. “I know it's tough, I know it's unnatural.”

When the scrimmage ended, the teams eschewed the usual postgame handshake line and instead stood 20 yards apart near midfield, holding their helmets aloft in recognition of one another.

Outside of those deviations, however, and the sight of players' parents milling about outside the fence rather than in the stands, an observer could have been forgiven for thinking it was any other year and not the pandemic-affected season in which the Chargers, Saints and every other team in Indiana find themselves.

Dwenger and Carroll took the field in full uniforms under a blistering sun Saturday morning, just six days before they're scheduled to open their seasons.

“I'm just happy to be with my brothers and happy to be out here with all this crap that's going on in the world,” Dwenger quarterback Brenden Lytle said. “It's just crazy what the world has turned into, but we just push through it and survive every day and go day by day.”

Lytle threw one impressive touchdown pass to junior Henry O'Keefe in the corner of the end zone and would have had another score on a fade to junior Rocco Ciocca, but pass interference from the Carroll defensive back forced Ciocca to land out of bounds.

Still, it was a solid day for the first-team Dwenger offense, which saw plenty of production from running back Gavin Groves. The junior scored from 10 yards out on a sweep to the right with a nice cutback to the inside, dragging a would-be tackler across the goal line.

The Saints' defense was also impressive, especially in the run game. They swarmed to the ball against the first team Carroll offense, and the Chargers couldn't get much of anything going on the ground. Dwenger also sacked – in a way, quarterbacks wore red jerseys and weren't allowed to be hit – Carroll's Jeffrey Becker twice.

“I was very impressed,” Dwenger coach Jason Garrett said of his defense. “It helps when you can go consistently with a scheme. This will be our third year with a few tweaks, consistent scheme. That allows guys to develop into positions over a couple of years and you see that.

“That's always our measuring stick: Where's our defense at? Because they lead us, they take us where we want to go.”

Carroll was able to make some plays through the air as Becker showed off the arm strength and accuracy that helped him throw for 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns last season. He just missed connecting with senior wideout Mason Englert on a deep ball on the Chargers' first play from scrimmage, but later found Englert for a 10-yard touchdown with a pass placed perfectly low and outside against good coverage.

On defense, sophomore linebacker Dylan Bennett, who delivered a couple of bone-crushing hits, led Carroll.

“The most important thing is that we have this opportunity to continue to play,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “Some high schools in other states, they don't have this opportunity and the relationships that we build with the kids and the relationships the kids build with each other are developed here.”

Carroll is set to open Friday against Bishop Luers; the Saints start against Wayne.

dsinn@jg.net