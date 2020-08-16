East Noble confident in strong-arm quarterback

For five straight years, East Noble has had a star guiding the offense at quarterback.

First, it was Andrew McCormick, who set school records for passing yards, completion percentage and touchdown passes while also running for nearly 2,500 yards in his career. When McCormick moved on to Indiana State, Bailey Parker picked up the slack, leading the Knights to 23 victories in two seasons while rolling up more than 7,000 total yards and 84 touchdowns.

Parker was an All-State performer last season and the player coach Luke Amstutz called “the face of the program.” After leading the Knights to a 14-1 record and a semistate title, Parker has moved on to play college football at Saint Francis, leaving the spot under center open.

Enter junior Dalton Stinson, the heir apparent to Parker and McCormick.

Stinson learned at Parker's side for two seasons and is well aware of the legacy his predecessors have built. He was injured for much of the season last year and was able to focus on watching Parker and how he led the team.

“I was definitely blessed to have Bailey in front of me for two years, got to learn a lot from him and he got to learn from Andrew,” Stinson said. “He was great after Andrew and hopefully I can be great after Bailey. We just need somebody to step up and the coaches think it's me, so hopefully I can do that.”

“Bailey was always a great leader,” the junior added. “He was vocal when he needed to be vocal and he was not afraid to tell people what they did wrong and Bailey's definitely one of the great players here. He was awesome for me.”

The 5-foot-10 Stinson is not the same quarterback as Parker and won't try to be. He isn't the same threat as a runner, but he's a highly accurate passer with a big arm, and the Knights' aerial attack should be one of the best in the area again. The new quarterback also has some experience in big-game situations: He was the signal-caller for a Showtime Black flag football team that represented the Indianapolis Colts in a national tournament in Florida in 2018.

“We're really excited about what we've got coming back,” Amstutz said of the quarterback depth chart. “(Stinson) is a different type of player than Bailey. You can't replace what Bailey brought, especially on the ground. He could just take off and go. And we're going to have to get the ball out to some playmakers a little differently this year and change a few things up, but it's not going to affect our ability to throw the ball.

“Dalton can sling it all over the place and is smart, and he brings a lot of the same things that Bailey can do from that perspective.”

Stinson showed off his arm on the first day of official practice this season, finding 6-4 wide receiver Rowan Zolman with a touchdown pass from more than 40 yards out during a seven-on-seven drill.

The new quarterback's relationship with Zolman will be one of the keys to the offense's success. East Noble lost all-conference receivers Gage Ernsberger and Hayden Jones, making Zolman likely the team's top returning target. Amstutz called the big wideout “one of the best players that no one knows about in Fort Wayne.”

Stinson will also have the luxury of handing off to all-conference running back Justin Marcellus, who ran for more than 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The line in front of the junior quarterback returns only one starter, but it's 6-8, 320-pound Chris Hood, who figures to be an immovable object at tackle.

In short, there is talent around Stinson that he and the Knights can lean on as he gets comfortable early in the season.

After being hurt last year, Stinson said feels 100% entering the 2020 season. He will be leading a Knights team that came up short of the ultimate goal last season, falling in the Class 4A state championship to Evansville Memorial 21-3.

After coming so close to hoisting a trophy last season, the Knights have their eyes set on the ultimate prize and believe they have the talent to grab it. Much will depend on their yet-to-be-tested quarterback and whether he becomes the next in a line of standouts under center for the Knights.

“Hopefully, I'll be good and hopefully East Noble will keep being on top,” Stinson said. “(I'm) just ready to go on this ride of a season that we plan on having.”

