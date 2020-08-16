Players get to know each other at SAC Jamboree

According to Bishop Luers boys soccer coach Jose Rodriguez, the coronavirus pandemic hasn't changed how his team plays and practices as much as it has changed when they play.

In a typical season, the Knights would have had four or five scrimmages in the month of July. This year, their first time playing against another team came Saturday morning at the multisite SAC Jamboree, where they matched up against Concordia at the Fort Wayne Sport Club.

The Knights' first intersquad action of the year might have looked the same if it had happened in July. In the opening minutes, Bishop Luers might still have had trouble clearing the ball after a Concordia attack, and junior Elijah Macke might still have put the Cadets on the (unlit, not-actually-keeping-score) scoreboard just a few minutes in.

But most coaches would agree it would feel better to have a month between that moment and the first official match. Instead, they'll have less than a week.

“Usually we get to know each other a little bit better when we play other teams during the summer and with summer friendlies,” Concordia coach Kevin Macke said. “That didn't happen this year, so it was kind of cool to see both teams pumped and ready to play against someone else.”

Concordia is scheduled to open its season Monday against Canterbury at Kreager Park.

“We are both Top 20 teams in (Class) 2A, and Canterbury's won some state titles at 1A in the past few years and so forth,” Macke said. “We're hoping that we can make a good run this year, keep building and getting better.”

Elijah Macke found the back of the net several more times during the scrimmage – Bishop Luers got a goal of its own late in the scrimmage, when more of the reserve players played – but the Cadets were not again able to befuddle the Knights the way they did on the first goal.

As with all SAC events for the next few weeks, nonessential personnel weren't allowed on the field or in the stands. But since the game was played at the Fort Wayne Sports Club, not on Fort Wayne Community Schools property, some parents sat right outside the chain link fence or watched from their cars, as if it was a drive-in theater.

The Bishop Luers boys will have another week to practice before they open their season Saturday, also facing Canterbury in their first match. After that, the Knights, along with most other teams, will face a jam-packed, exhausting schedule.

“We're a pretty young team, so we were really excited to see some of the impact that we had out of freshmen and sophomore players. We have a young team that's going to be very good moving into the rest of the season and coming seasons,” Rodriguez said. “We were doing better using our width, moving the ball back comfortably from one side to another. Our midfield is starting to build some good chemistry among them.”

There are just six seniors on Concordia's 22-player squad, but Kevin Macke said his greatest hope for the season is that those seniors get to play out their final season and see the results of their years of hard work.

“We've always had willingness to work together, but the chemistry with these guys is pretty decent, positive attitudes and stepping up their play as been really awesome,” Macke said. “We have a young team with just six seniors, but we have six returning juniors who lettered last year. Those juniors have stepped it up, and the seniors' leadership has come together here today with some nice touches and nice, controlled finishes.”

