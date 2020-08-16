Saints, Bruins like direction

It's a weird time to be a coach and, perhaps, a weirder time to be a new coach.

At least James McCaig, who took over the Bishop Dwenger girls soccer team in the offseason, isn't seeking to change too much about the Saints, who reached the Class 2A state finals in 2019.

“It's about building from that. We're not trying to change everything and start from scratch,” said McCaig, who already knew several of the players from club soccer before he applied for the job. “Build from the success, make the tweaks we need to tweak to take that step further, using last year as the springboard for this year.”

McCaig and the Saints took part Saturday in their first competitive activity of his new tenure, beating Northrop 4-1 in their scrimmage at Spuller Field. The meeting was part of the SAC Soccer Jamboree, which was played at Kreager Park in the past but was instead spread to multiple sites throughout the city this year.

Bishop Dwenger, ranked No. 2 in Class 2A in the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll, also took part in a 12-minute penalty kick section that concluded the afternoon's activities with the Bruins.

“I was excited (to begin the season), and I was excited that we got to go against Dwenger because they're a solid team, so it really shows where you're at (with) good and bad things,” Northrop coach Jay Glogowski said.

“We're still working on our back line. We have some players that are not usually playing in the spot that they like. It definitely shows where we're lacking at, but it also showed some positive things that we had. We were able to put that one goal in, so I was excited about that. Our defense held down pretty good. Our goalie did a good job.

“The girls can really see where they're at playing against Dwenger, because I think Dwenger is a state-contending team. The score shows 4-1; hopefully they leave after today and take away some good and positive things from it.”

Glogowski said that in the last few weeks, he had worried that all his team's hard work would be for nothing if fall sports were canceled or postponed.

“I was excited for the girls to get out. I'd feel really bad if they did all this training and they get to play one game – at least they got one game under their belt, and hopefully we have three next week,” Glogowski said.

McCaig said his players realize that following up a season as successful as 2019's will require adherence to all the COVID-19 precautions suggested by the state. As might be expected from a team that reached the semistate round last year, McCaig said most of his concerns about his team are small.

“Just tidying some stuff up, just working as a group, just getting that familiarity with what we're trying to implement,” McCaig said.

Glogowski said he's been encouraged by the fact that every girl from last year's team has returned, while three more have joined this year.

