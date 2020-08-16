Tackling NE8 not easy

East Noble has not lost a game against a Northeast Eight Conference opponent since Sept. 15, 2017, when it dropped a 35-21 decision to Leo. The Knights have since won 21 straight against NE8 teams, including a sectional victory over the Lions last season.

After a 14-1 season and a trip to the state championship game – where they fell to Evansville Memorial 21-3 – the Knights are going to get everyone's best shot in 2020. They're used to that by now, and they have plenty of motivation of their own.

“We feel like we've always got a target on our back and we do a pretty good job playing with that chip on our shoulder,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “But losing in the state championship was a great motivator. ... Reaching the ultimate point and coming up short can be an unbelievable motivator. (It was) a taste of what's possible and a taste of what you really desire to do.”

The Knights lost all-everything quarterback/safety Bailey Parker but bring back a talented running back in Justin Marcellus and a couple of star linebackers in Jacob VanGorder and Cole Schupbach. They have Indianapolis dreams again but will face stiff competition in their conference before they can get there.

The Knights' top competitor for NE8 supremacy the last few years has been Leo, which was knocked out of the sectional in a tightly contested 14-7 loss to East Noble.

Leo lost star running back/linebacker Peyton Wall but brings back 6-foot-7 tight end DJ Allen, who will catch passes from up-and-coming quarterback Jackson Barbour. The defense is stout, and the Lions feel that they've learned what it will take to oust the Knights from their perch atop the league.

“Since we joined the conference in 2015, East Noble and us have been right up there, 1-2,” said Leo coach Jared Sauder, whose team went 10-2 last season. “It has become a good rivalry. Both teams know that many times the conference title could be on the line in that Week 5 game, so it's a really good, competitive rivalry that we've had.

“They were a great team last year and we learned what we have to play like to beat a team like that.”

Last season's surprise team was DeKalb, which finished above .500 for the first time since 2007 at 8-3. All three losses came against Leo and East Noble, including a 42-14 thrashing at the hands of the Knights in the sectional. The Barons have a new coach this season in former defensive coordinator Seth Wilcox – replacing Pete Kempf, who had been the head coach since 2014 – and are hoping that running back Tanner Jack, tight end Evan Snider and new quarterback Corey Price can keep them near the top of the league.

Although DeKalb is hunting for a signature win against the league's pair of elite teams, Wilcox cautioned the Barons' schedule offers plenty of potential pitfalls.

“(Leo and East Noble) are really the two teams we haven't been able to get past yet,” Wilcox said. “You obviously have to beat those two teams, two very good teams, they obviously are well-coached and tough teams to beat. But overall our conference gets a lot older (this year). ... We're focused on getting to that point where we can beat East Noble and beat Leo, but the rest of the conference isn't easy. They've grown up a lot and it's going to be good competition throughout.”

Among the teams hoping to break through into the league's upper echelon are Columbia City, Norwell and New Haven. The Eagles, with a brand new school building and new football field, return the conference's top quarterback in Greg Bolt and got off to a 4-0 start last season before struggling down the stretch. Norwell lost four games by a combined 11 points last season, including 3-2 to Leo and 13-9 to DeKalb, but still managed to finish 5-6.

New Haven, meanwhile, went 9-2 and shared the conference title as recently as 2017 and is trying to get back to the top after a pair of 5-6 seasons under coach Jimmy Linn. Quarterback Jakar Williams is an outstanding playmaker, and running back/linebacker Dre Wright excels on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

“I think it's underestimated just how good our conference is at football,” Columbia City coach Brett Fox said. “(East Noble's run in 2019) should open some eyes at just how good of football the NE8 plays. ... This isn't going to be a one-year thing. ... Our conference is a dang good conference from top to bottom. Every team is ready to beat you every single week.”

