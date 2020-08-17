Perennial power Snider relying on young squad

As they always seem to, the Snider Panthers will have plenty of talent when they take the football field this fall.

But experience will be much thinner on the ground.

That's what happens when you graduate nearly 40 seniors and have a small senior class to follow.

“We have a lot of talent in both those sophomore and junior classes, so that's going to mean that a lot of those guys are going to be on the field without any experience,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said last week. “Although they're talented, you can't substitute experience.

“They're going to have to learn from their mistakes, and so then those seniors that are out there with them – who are still going to be our best players – they're going to have to help those younger players work through the whole mental part that goes along with making some of those mistakes.”

The Panthers have graduated five members of the 2019 All-SAC first team. Ten graduates have committed to play football in college, and another will be playing basketball.

The Panthers have just two returning starters, wide receiver Jade Moore and offensive lineman Demon Moore. Both are juniors who have just one year of experience as starters.

Tippmann said that some of this year's success will depend on the rising players' ability to learn from mistakes and criticism.

“Not every kid in this age group likes being critiqued, that's hard for them to do, to face their mistakes,” Tippmann said. “That learning process and having that emotional security to improve from those mistakes I think will be a huge key in what this team eventually becomes.”

Replacing senior leadership is a big undertaking for someone like senior quarterback Deron Swanson, who has spent the last few years behind Jon Barnes Jr. on the depth chart. Like most football teams currently playing, Snider is keeping position groups more separated than they would be in a typical season to abide by COVID-19 recommendations. But Swanson suggested that performing most practice activities in smaller groups might actually encourage less established players to speak up.

“I'd like to be a leader. Probably need to work on that, to be honest,” Swanson said. “I would say (the social distancing) makes it a little bit easier, because then you can have multiple leaders on the team, leading a certain group. So we're not leading all these guys – obviously all these guys aren't going to listen to one guy. You've got to have multiple leaders.”

Cameron Conley and Luke Haupert are also competing for the quarterback spot this year. Among the other players hoping for a nod at a skill position, only wide receiver Jade Moore has significant experience at that position.

On the offensive line, junior Demon Moore is a prospect who has caught the eye of numerous college coaches, but the unit will surely miss the presence of Randy Holtz, who is now at IU.

The situation isn't quite as unsettled on defense, where linebackers Domanick Moon (27 tackles) and Isaiah Maxwell (33) enter the season with some playing experience. Defensive back Tavarious Easley-Jones (11 tackles, one forced fumble) is also hoping to show the younger players how it's done.

The Panthers fell to Carroll in the sectional opener last season, but defensive lineman Reese Thomas has an idea what it's like to deliver in a pressure situation, as he blocked the Carroll extra point attempt in Week 2 that would've tied the game 21-21 late in the game.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on schedules across the country, Easley-Jones said that some of the positive behavior that he and the other seniors are supposed to exhibit includes following the COVID-19 protocols, which in turns makes it more likely that the season can continue.

If all continues to go according to go as planned, the Panthers will open the season at Spuller Stadium hosting North Side on Friday night.

