Perennial power Snider relying on young squad
VICTORIA JACOBSEN | The Journal Gazette
As they always seem to, the Snider Panthers will have plenty of talent when they take the football field this fall.
But experience will be much thinner on the ground.
That's what happens when you graduate nearly 40 seniors and have a small senior class to follow.
“We have a lot of talent in both those sophomore and junior classes, so that's going to mean that a lot of those guys are going to be on the field without any experience,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said last week. “Although they're talented, you can't substitute experience.
“They're going to have to learn from their mistakes, and so then those seniors that are out there with them – who are still going to be our best players – they're going to have to help those younger players work through the whole mental part that goes along with making some of those mistakes.”
The Panthers have graduated five members of the 2019 All-SAC first team. Ten graduates have committed to play football in college, and another will be playing basketball.
The Panthers have just two returning starters, wide receiver Jade Moore and offensive lineman Demon Moore. Both are juniors who have just one year of experience as starters.
Tippmann said that some of this year's success will depend on the rising players' ability to learn from mistakes and criticism.
“Not every kid in this age group likes being critiqued, that's hard for them to do, to face their mistakes,” Tippmann said. “That learning process and having that emotional security to improve from those mistakes I think will be a huge key in what this team eventually becomes.”
Replacing senior leadership is a big undertaking for someone like senior quarterback Deron Swanson, who has spent the last few years behind Jon Barnes Jr. on the depth chart. Like most football teams currently playing, Snider is keeping position groups more separated than they would be in a typical season to abide by COVID-19 recommendations. But Swanson suggested that performing most practice activities in smaller groups might actually encourage less established players to speak up.
“I'd like to be a leader. Probably need to work on that, to be honest,” Swanson said. “I would say (the social distancing) makes it a little bit easier, because then you can have multiple leaders on the team, leading a certain group. So we're not leading all these guys – obviously all these guys aren't going to listen to one guy. You've got to have multiple leaders.”
Cameron Conley and Luke Haupert are also competing for the quarterback spot this year. Among the other players hoping for a nod at a skill position, only wide receiver Jade Moore has significant experience at that position.
On the offensive line, junior Demon Moore is a prospect who has caught the eye of numerous college coaches, but the unit will surely miss the presence of Randy Holtz, who is now at IU.
The situation isn't quite as unsettled on defense, where linebackers Domanick Moon (27 tackles) and Isaiah Maxwell (33) enter the season with some playing experience. Defensive back Tavarious Easley-Jones (11 tackles, one forced fumble) is also hoping to show the younger players how it's done.
The Panthers fell to Carroll in the sectional opener last season, but defensive lineman Reese Thomas has an idea what it's like to deliver in a pressure situation, as he blocked the Carroll extra point attempt in Week 2 that would've tied the game 21-21 late in the game.
While the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on schedules across the country, Easley-Jones said that some of the positive behavior that he and the other seniors are supposed to exhibit includes following the COVID-19 protocols, which in turns makes it more likely that the season can continue.
If all continues to go according to go as planned, the Panthers will open the season at Spuller Stadium hosting North Side on Friday night.
5 players to watch
Several hundred different players suit up for SAC football teams every fall, and dozens get a chance to really make their mark under the bright lights. Here are five to keep a special eye on this season.
Devon Tippmann, RB/LB, Bishop Dwenger: Devon Tippmann wasn't the Saints' leading rusher in 2019 – that would be the now-graduated Patrick Finley, closely followed by rising senior Louie Tippmann. But Devon Tippmann was the one who finished the job most often, scoring 12 rushing touchdowns as the Saints went 11-2 and reached the Class 5A semistate championship.
What could be scarier for his opponents than Tippmann's 431 rushing yards on 89 carries? His play on defense, where he accounted for 106 tackles, 13 of them for a loss.
Now, it's his turn to take charge of the perennial powerhouse.
“We have to help everyone else, we have to keep everyone together, because that's ultimately the biggest part of football, it's a team sport,” Tippmann said. “I think if we do that, we'll be just fine this year.”
Tippmann received his first Division I offer from Dayton over the summer.
Braeden Hardwick, RB, Homestead: Hardwick's junior season state line is impressive – 957 yards on 141 carries, scoring 15 touchdowns. But he accomplished that in just seven games, as he tore his ACL in the Carroll game while scoring his 15th touchdown of the season.
Hardwick even caused havoc for teams that tend to have shutdown defenses, running for 215 yards and two touchdowns as the Spartans gave Bishop Dwenger its only SAC loss of the season.
Hardwick, who also plays baseball for Homestead, rehabbed quickly in the hopes of playing some baseball this calendar year. All that work has been evident on the practice field.
“He looks 100%, he looks really good,” Homestead coach Chad Zolman said. “I haven't noticed a limp or anything. He looks to be himself. He's anxious to play somebody, for sure.”
Jeff Becker, QB, Carroll: You'd be hard-pressed to find a sophomore who made a bigger impression on the SAC in 2019. In his first season as a starter, Becker completed 158 of his 304 pass attempts (52%) for 2,039 yards, tossing 20 touchdown passes and throwing 12 interceptions. He carried the ball himself 142 times for an average of 47.8 yards per game, scoring six touchdowns.
Duce Taylor, QB, North Side: It's pretty easy to see Taylor's value for the Legends in 2019. In games that he played, North Side went 4-2. The Legends were 0-4 in their other games last season and didn't score a single point in the first three weeks of the season, when Taylor was forced to sit out because of transfer rules. In his second game back, the tip of a finger on his non-throwing hand was ripped off when it was pinched between two helmets, so he was taken to the hospital and missed the Week 6 game against Homestead, as well.
Taylor completed 38 of 92 passes (41.3%) in the bumpy season, throwing for 557 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He has received plenty of attention based on his performance at camps, and has offers from programs such as Morgan State and Alcorn State, Western Illinois and Akron.
Demon Moore, OL, Snider: Moore is one of the hot offensive line prospects, not just in the SAC or in Indiana, but in the entire country. He stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs in at 295 points and has offers from more Power Five programs than can be listed here, but include Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and Arizona State.
Moore is only a junior, but he will be one of just two returning starters on the Snider offense this season.
“Anytime you have a guy who has that kind of size, the next quality you look for is their ability to move, and D.J. has both of those. He has big size and strength, but he can also move quickly,” Snider coach Kurt Tippmann said in May, when Moore was really starting to rack in offers. “He's got very good feet, and that allows him to be a tough weapon, because he can move people out of the way and do it in a fast, productive manner.”
