Spartans seek repeat title

This year, the Homestead Spartans are the proud owners of the Victory Bell, the reward for going 9-0 in the SAC in 2019 and claiming their first conference title since joining in 2015.

The clanging of the bell will be a familiar sound for SAC football fans – one of the few familiar things in a season many of the trappings of a typical Friday night will not be allowed.

The SAC has already announced that no spectators will be allowed at any sporting events, including football, through the end of the month. From Sept. 1 through Sept. 13, up to four parents and guardians of each player will be allowed to attend. The rules for Sept. 14 on will be announced later.

Those precaution are in addition to numerous changes to practices in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. At Bishop Luers, the weights were moved outside, where players would have more room to spread out. Instead of watching tape together as a team on Saturday mornings, North Side will be sending video breakdown to players and having them watch tape on their own at home. On many teams, position groups are spending more time together than ever.

“Football coaches always talk about handling adversity, and that's what this is,” Homestead coach Chad Zolman said. “This is really not that big a deal, it's just a change of how we do things. We're trying to protect each other and love each other that way. It's still a good lesson.”

The Spartans, who won a sectional title but lost to Carmel 31-7 in the 2019 regional title game, will also need to make plenty of adjustments on the field. Homestead quarterback Luke Goode was the All-SAC first-team selection at his position, completing 61.2% of his passing attempts for an average of 231.5 yards per game and a striking 27-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio. But he will not be playing football this season after committing to Illinois basketball in April, and now Grady Swing and Evan Ormsby are among those competing to fill his spot.

“Nobody has really taken off and overtaken anybody else,” Zolman said of the quarterback situation last week ahead of the scrimmage with Snider. “We're going to wait and see how they perform against an opponent, and then we'll go from there.”

The Spartans will also miss Jake Archbold. He had nine interceptions his senior year, four of them coming in a particularly memorable performance against Carroll in the sectional final. He returned one for a touchdown and threw, ran for and caught another to finish the evening with four touchdowns. He also made four tackles in that game.

The good news is that running back Braeden Hardwick, who was averaging 136.7 yards per game before tearing his ACL while running for a touchdown, is back for his senior season and appears to be at full strength. Jared Kistler (677 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns) and Ethan Chambers, both of whom have committed Indiana State, return, and linebacker Luke Palmer is ready for another round after recording 97 total tackles in 2019. To cap it off, the offensive line should include several returning starters.

Over at Bishop Dwenger, the Saints will be led by senior quarterback Brenden Lytle, who is about to enter his third year as starter. Lytle completed just over 60% of his passes and averaged 157.3 passing yards per game last season. Junior all-state selection Devon Tippmann led the team with 106 tackles, to say nothing of his prowess as a running back. Vincent Fiacable, who emerged as one of the Saints' most trusted players on defense in 2019 and has committed to Indiana, will also try to help Bishop Dwenger maintain its reputation as the SAC's scariest defense.

Snider lost two games in each of the last two seasons, and lost nearly 40 seniors to graduation in the offseason. There are plenty of talented players poised to step up.

Carroll has the benefit of experience at quarterback. Jeff Becker threw for 2,039 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore.

“Jeff is making good decisions, he's a very good athlete, and he understands the offense even more after being through it a whole year,” Carroll coach Doug Dinan said. “He understands some checks, he understands the reads that he's seeing. So the more snaps he gets, the more he's going to improve and the better he's going to look.”

North Side has improved steadily since coach Mike Brevard took over in 2017, creeping up from no wins in his first year to one win in 2018 and four in 2019. The Legends are optimistic that they can record their first winning record since 2013, in no small part due to quarterback Duce Taylor. The Legends went 4-2 in games in which he appeared in 2019.

Brevard also said that he has come around to the idea that more is not always better.

“I read a book called 'The Power of Full Engagement,' which is all about managing your energy,” Brevard said. “A lot of people feel like you have to come in on Saturday, work eight, 12 hours. But it's really all about being efficient.”

