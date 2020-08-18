Cadets answer every charge by Spartans

Attendance was limited to a skeleton crew as Concordia volleyball team took on Homestead in the Spartans' home gym Monday, but as the Cadets powered their way to a straight-set victory, it was as loud and as tense as any match in a typical high school season.

“I think it goes back to the roots of how much fun this is,” Concordia coach Tricia Miller said after her team won its second match of the year 25-13, 25-21, 25-13, in front of an enthusiastic crowd of JV players. “We talked about other teams stepping up for (varsity), and both teams, Homestead and Concordia, they made that atmosphere. Cheering for their teams, with the kids on the benches, and with masks on and everything. I'm very proud of everyone here, this is what high school sports is about.”

The Cadets on the court gave their schoolmates plenty to cheer about as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first set. The Spartans tightened the score to 8-5, but on the next point freshman Makenna Dommer had a big block at the net that ignited another mini-run by the Cadets (2-0), who remained comfortably in the lead for the rest of the first set.

“I thought our defense was extremely good tonight. Their dig-transition, I thought we controlled that, and that's a goal,” Miller said. “I thought we served tough, so we kind of got them out of system. They have great hitters, and we were able to get them out of system with our serve.”

The second set was a tougher fight for the Cadets. The Spartans took a 3-1 lead, and the Cadets tied it at 4-4, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14 and 15-15. Concordia broke that final tie with another great play by Dommer at the net, and stretched the lead to 19-17 on a kill by Aniya Martin.

“It was a rough night,” Homestead coach Jessica Holtzclaw said after her team's season opener. “All in all, I'm not disappointed. They came out and they fought with heart. It's just a lot of new kids that are in leadership positions that are new to them.”

Holtzclaw said she was particularly pleased with senior outside hitter Anna Moster.

“She rose the occasion,” Holtzclaw said. “Last year, she really struggled against Concordia. Tonight, she had a great showing. She didn't let it get in her head and played really well.

“Sam Flores led the court like I asked her to. That was some great positivity. And the fact that I went with two different setters in a 5-1 and couldn't tell the difference, and couldn't really tell who was out there and who wasn't because they played so well and I couldn't see a deficit between the two, those are some positives.”

The Cadets brought down the hammer in the third set. Freshman Jersey Loyer tipped the ball over the net to put Concordia up 4-1, and junior Ellie Hellinger followed with an ace to go up 5-1. The Spartans never pulled themselves back into contention.

“In the third set, you've got to finish it. They're in a position where they don't want to lose, and they're going to be fighting,” Miller said. “You don't want to give them a window.”

Loyer led the Cadets with seven kills, and senior setter Karysa Knoblauch had 21 assists. Junior libero LonDynn Betts had three aces and 21 digs, and Dommer finished with four blocks.

Holtzclaw said her team needs to learn how to shut down opponents in the same way the Cadets do when it matters most.

“We've got to learn to win,” Holtzclaw said. “That's it, we've got to learn to win. Last year, coming off a sectional win, they have to realize that every game is a fight.”

