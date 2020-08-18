South Adams QB motivated by loss

South Adams quarterback James Arnold has one of the best skill sets in northeast Indiana, including one of the best arms, so it's not surprising he racked up astonishing statistics last season.

Arnold completed 158 of 271 passes for 3,168 yards and 43 touchdowns with only six interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns to help South Adams to a 12-1 season that ended with a 17-9 Class A regional loss to rival Adams Central.

As tantalizing a physical prospect as the senior is – and he's being courted by the Ivy League's Columbia University and NAIA-power Saint Francis – intelligence and determination make Arnold stand out.

“James is honestly the closest I've ever seen to a coach on the field,” South Adams coach Grant Moser said. “You can talk about his arm, his strength and his accuracy all you want, but his character, his leadership and his work ethic are what stand out. He just has the ability to break down film and that type of stuff. He's going to be a future coach, for sure.”

With the coaches' ability to work with players this summer restricted, Arnold and other team leaders, including Jacob Plattner and Aidan Wanner, organized informal practices at least twice a week at an old warehouse lot in Berne. About 25 players, more than half the team, regularly attended.

“These guys want to win. They've been fueled by that,” Moser said. “We have lofty expectations. More than just their talent, they're really good kids and really work hard. And we have great leadership.”

The Starfires don't have to look far for motivation. They were ranked second in the state before losing to fourth-ranked Adams Central, which they'd defeated 42-14 seven weeks beforehand.

“It did a ton (to motivate us), just kind of realizing that you're not as good as you think you are if you don't show up,” Arnold said. “If you don't show up to play one game, you can get beat. I think it really has just motivated us to reach another level this year, and kind of learn mentally what we need to do to achieve our goals, more than just what we need to do physically.”

Arnold is surrounded by offensive talent, including tight end Nick Miller, who had 35 catches for 822 yards and 8 TDs last season; wide receiver Drew Stutzman, who had 32 catches for 766 yards and 16 TDs; Wanner, a receiver, who totaled 39 catches for 1,002 yards and 14 TDs; running back Christian Summersett, who rushed for 866 yards and 11 TDs; and offensive linemen Bryon Hernandez and Carter Lewis.

It's easy for them to feed off the determination of their quarterback, who has overcome difficult obstacles to become the school's all-time leader with 5,574 passing yards. During a sectional loss to Churubusco in 2018, Arnold broke his foot but still finished the game. The injury kept him out of the basketball season until January 2019, when he tore his ACL in his first practice. He returned to the football lineup Week 2, after a 40-0 victory over Winchester.

Throughout last season, Arnold worked on his strength and conditioning, and on regaining the confidence needed to avoid and take hits after suffering major injuries. He got a lot of help from his offensive line, which allowed only three sacks.

“I've been back (to 100%) for a little bit now, but I'm to a point where I'm better off athletically than I was before my injuries,” Arnold said. “I've worked very hard, put the time in lifting, rehabbing, getting stronger and getting faster. I can definitely say with 100% confidence, I'm better off right now than I was before the injuries.”

Consequently, the Starfires are going to introduce more packages to highlight Arnold's running ability. If Arnold, 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, shows improved speed, he might garner more attention from Division I college scouts, and the Starfires, who return nine offensive starters and nine defensive starters, could become the favorite to win the state championship.

“I've been trying to work on my footwork, work on being more athletic and faster, so I can be a part of a designed quarterback run game and be able to scramble, improvise, make plays with my feet,” Arnold said, stressing the importance of quick decision-making.

“A lot of times when you get sacked, people think it's the offensive line's fault, but most of the time I'd say it's the quarterback's fault for not getting the ball out quicker. So if I can learn more, watch a lot of film, get ready for the season, hopefully I can get the ball out quicker.”

