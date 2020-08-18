Starfires, Jets remain favorites

Adams Central had one of the most talked about victories in the state last year – defeating rival South Adams, which had been unbeaten, 19-7 in regionals – and the impact of that game lingers to this day.

South Adams, which returns a stable of stars that includes quarterback James Arnold and tight end/defensive lineman Nick Miller, is using the loss as motivation. At Adams Central, coach Michael Mosser believes reaching the semistate round of the playoffs, where the Flying Jets lost 24-14 to Lafayette Central Catholic, gave his team a boost of confidence, but he's also concerned “there could be a false sense of security that we did that last year and didn't lose that much” to graduation.

“I can tell you, as the coach, we are nowhere near where we were last year,” said Mosser, whose team was 12-2 and remains the best competition for conference favorite South Adams, which was 12-1.

The Flying Jets return seven starters on offense and seven on defense, including running backs Blake Heyerly (1,510 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns) and Alex Currie (1,092 yards, 9 TDs), and defensive end Joseph Collier (118 tackles, 72 solo, 5 sacks).

The biggest question comes at quarterback, where Dallas Schwaller graduated.

“We put pressure on Dallas and he just excelled at it,” Mosser said. “He won us several games. He got us out of big moments in the games where we needed him to step up, and he was able to do that.”

Mosser doesn't want to put too much on his presumed Week 1 quarterback, sophomore Ryan Black, who had been competing with junior Joshua Mosser before an MCL tear knocked out Mosser for several weeks.

“We've got to put a lot on our run game and we're going to put a lot on Blake and the offensive line and our senior linemen that we have,” Michael Mosser said. “We've got to really try to get the ball to our playmakers and not really be focused so much on Ryan winning us ballgames. He's just got to do his job and that's what we tell him, 'Just do your job.'”

If there's a team outside Adams County that could challenge for ACAC supremacy, it seems to be Bluffton, which was 7-3 last year with losses to South Adams (41-0), Adams Central (33-7) and Fairfield (27-7 in sectionals).

“We just have a lot of great momentum with the program, so we're really, really excited about where we are and really excited about, hopefully, continuing to take steps in the right direction to keep the program trending in the that way,” coach Brett Kunkel said.

Quarterback Hayden Nern threw for 1,599 yards and 13 TDs last year; Cody Mittlestedt rushed for 717 yards and 9 TDs, and caught 28 passes with 3 TDs; and there are eight returning offensive starters and seven on defense.

But the questions come in the trenches.

“We don't have a lot of the size or the athletes that a lot of the NE8 or SAC schools have,” Kunkel said. “We've got a lot of skilled kids back, but if we can't find guys who can help us establish a running game or stop the run, that's where we're constantly behind the 8-ball. But the group we have now, they're growing into it.”

The Tigers plan to put more on the shoulders of Nern and believe their defensive speed, including that of linebacker Reece Johnston, will be noteworthy.

“I'm a track coach, too, so I coach sprinters in the spring and I try to translate that to the way we approach our offseason workouts and what we do trying to develop speed,” Kunkel said. “So our team speed defensively, I really like where we're at.”

Jay County, the ACAC's only Class 4A school, is expected to make a quantum leap over its 1-9 season. Perhaps more intriguing will be monitoring the culture changes at Woodlan and Heritage.

Woodlan, 3-7 last year, is coached by Mike Smith after Sherwood Haydock left for Wayne. Smith, the former tight ends coach at Trine, has a roster that includes running back Jacob Roemer, quarterback Nathan Bradtmueller and defensive lineman Seth Mason.

Heritage, which totaled only eight victories over four seasons with Nico Tigulis at the helm, is now coached by Casey Kolkman, who oversaw turnarounds at North Side and Bluffton. His standouts include running back Gage Pritchard, offensive and defensive lineman Clay Riddle, and linebacker Kiel Eldridge, who is a Purdue recruit.

Southern Wells, 2-8 last season, will not compete because of low participation, making it even more likely South Adams wins the ACAC as it clings to memories of its playoff loss.

“It's hard to say this, but the regional loss was good for us,” South Adams coach Grant Moser said. “Going into this year with almost all those guys back, we know we can be beat anytime if we're not ready. We are beatable if we're not prepared or if we're overlooking anybody. Anyone on our schedule can beat us, definitely. At the same time, we feel like we're going to be the favorite in most of our games and we like having that target on our back.”

