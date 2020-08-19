Blazers look to keep spark lit

Laban Davis earned a crash course in focus in the fall of 2019. After his Eastside squad dropped to 1-2 with a 19-point home loss to West Noble, the now-junior quarterback – along with the rest of his Blazers teammates – took coach Todd Mason's postgame talk to heart.

“(Coach told us) we had to figure stuff out or it wasn't going to be good the rest of the season,” Davis said. “That game, that definitely set our team off and made us look and see we have to get work done and take every game seriously.”

That serious discussion turned into serious success, with Eastside rallying for nine straight victories and the first sectional championship in school history. The Blazers' Week 4 opponent, Churubusco, had won three straight in the matchup of perennial favorites in the Northeast Corner Conference's Small Division, but Davis accounted for 212 total yards and four touchdowns – two apiece rushing and passing – in a 42-14 Eastside triumph.

“I still wake up in the middle of the night having nightmares of that game,” Churubusco coach Paul Sade said.

That game solidified in Davis' mind the purpose of focusing only on the task at hand – namely, that week's opponent – and knowing he and his teammates would use their preparation to move forward in the desired fashion.

“I'd say from the beginning of (last) season we could tell we had some really good athletes, but I don't think we really sparked until that Churubusco game,” Davis said. “That's when we all got out of our comfort zone and really started playing. It was a new thing as a first-year varsity player. After the West Noble game it all just hit me, and I just played the game naturally.”

After a 2019 season where Davis passed for 1,557 yards and 19 touchdowns while adding 610 rushing yards and seven scores, Mason praised the work his signal caller put in during offseason strength and conditioning as Davis grew 3 inches and packed on about 20 pounds of muscle.

So where does Davis proceed after quarterbacking the Blazers to a school-record 10 wins, another division crown within the NECC and that previously-elusive sectional title? Relying upon the vast experience gained during a 13-game season in 2019 to ensure his ability to read the game mentally matches his physical improvements.

“He's done a great job of putting his body in shape where it needs to be to do things on Friday nights,” Mason said of Davis. “We're looking for him to develop the mental game a little more. He's a phenomenal athlete and when he puts the mental game with it, look out.”

Davis didn't waste the opportunity to hone his approach, noting the time he spent in film study during the offseason in an effort to hasten his ability to read the opposing defense, then determine where the ball should go on a specific play for maximum success.

And the all-NECC performer from a season ago knows he doesn't lack for weapons.

Whether he's handing the ball off to last year's leading rusher Matt Firestine or Caleb Vanover, who rushed for over 900 yards as a sophomore before sitting out last fall, passing to all-conference targets Lane Burns or Wade Miller or keeping the ball himself, diagnosing the best option quickly will lead to an explosive Blazers offense.

“Our guys just want to play football,” Mason said. “We're going to play Eastside football, go 100 miles an hour and hit people in the mouth.”

Davis knows he and his squad can't look too far down the road. He simply has to focus on what's immediately ahead.

“We're not going to take any crap from any other team,” Davis said. “We don't view anyone any differently, we just focus on the week of whoever we're playing and try to block everything else out that's going on.”