Carroll survives early-season test

LIGONIER – It wasn't the cleanest game, at least not by Carroll soccer standards. But a late penalty kick gave the Carroll boys a 2-1 win at West Noble on Tuesday night, earning their second win over a ranked opponent in this season.

With just over five minutes remaining, Carroll (2-0) was awarded a penalty shot after a tangle in front of the net. Senior defender Rylan Lochmueller stepped up to take the kick, sending it to the right of the goal. West Noble goalkeeper Cy Wolheter made contact with the ball as he dove to his left, deflecting it's trajectory upwards, but not enough to keep it from going in the upper-right corner of the net.

“I practiced over the summer, and I was feeling good,” Lochmueller said of the penalty kick. “It was one of those where it's like, 'I want to take it.' So I stepped up and had my spot, took a deep breath. The keeper made a good effort, but it was my day, I guess.”

It was the second penalty shot awarded in the game. After a scoreless first half, West Noble (0-1) was awarded a penalty almost immediately in the second. Junior Henry Torres took the kick, but it was too high and the game remained scoreless.

Three minutes into the second half, Carroll senior defender Eli McInturff scored off a Carroll corner kick.

“It just popped out to me, it wasn't a very hard shot, but it went in the corner,” McInturff said.

With 25 minutes to go, West Noble's Torres struck from the left side of the goal to tie the game at 1.

Both teams had chances for a go-ahead goal, but no one capitalized until Lochmueller's game-winner.

Second-year West Noble coach Abel Zamarripa said he was encouraged by his team's showing in their season opener, even if it was a loss.

“I had a lot of young guys step up today,” Zamarripa said. “We have a lot of gaps to fill from last year. We lost a couple leaders and some seniors. So they've definitely got the talent, and now it's a matter find of finding their positions and getting the chemistry going.”

Carroll, which was No. 8 in the Class 3A preseason coaches poll, opened its season with a 1-0 win over No. 13 Warsaw.

West Noble, ranked No. 12 in Class 2A, was another quality opponent to test Carroll's mettle early in the season.

“This was a good opponent on the road. We think we can play better than that, but the good news is they gutted it out and found a way to win,” Carroll coach Rollie Clements said. “We were just a little bit sloppy, but a good team like that can make you look sloppy.

“They have some awfully talented players. That No. 9 kid, Torres, he's special. And Galarza, those two kids are pretty special.”

Lochmueller said he realized his team didn't play perfectly Tuesday night but hoped that this kind of game gets his team closer to the level he and his teammates hope to reach.

“I don't think it's our 'A game,' but it's early in the season, so a dogfight is good for us,” Lochmueller said.

vjacobsen@jg.net