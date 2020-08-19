Questions abound in odd season

At a glance, the Northeast Corner Conference races in both the Big and Small Divisions look like the usual suspects competing at the top. Eastside reigned atop the Small Division in 2019, ultimately winning a school-record 10 games and the school's first-ever sectional championship in football, while West Noble ran roughshod over the Big Division, matching the Blazers with a 10-win campaign.

One big question stands out for each league member, however, as the season starts Friday.

Big Division

What does a post-Brandon Pruitt West Noble look like? The Chargers relied heavily on the triumvirate of seniors Pruitt (Western Illinois), Josh Gross (Marian) and Kyle Mawhorter to claim its first unbeaten regular season since 1981. Braxton Pruitt, an All-State defensive lineman in 2019, anchors a Chargers squad that returns every starter on both the offensive and defensive line.

Can Angola recapture its recent glory? Last fall, Angola returned to the pack after posting 12-1 records and sectional titles in both 2017 and 2018. However, the Hornets' tough early schedule led to the team's first 0-4 start since a winless 1995 campaign. While safety Ryan Brandt is off to Purdue, Angola's JV squad went unbeaten a year ago and can patch many holes for coach Andy Thomas if needed.

“Angola's always going to be good with (coach Thomas),” Garrett coach Chris DePew said. “They had a couple really good classes in a row, but I think their sophomore bunch is a lot like those other groups.”

Is Garrett back to its winning ways? Four years ago, the Railroaders easily gave eventual Class 3A state champion Concordia its toughest postseason challenge in semistate. The past two seasons Garrett has won just five games, marking the first time in coach Chris DePew's 19 years of coaching with consecutive sub-.500 records.

As a freshman, Gage Smith quarterbacked the Garrett JV to an unbeaten season before suffering a concussion, and he's since sat out the past two years before returning as a senior. He'll hand the ball to Seth Van Wagner, the team's leading returning runner, and Kolin Cope, who rushed for 235 yards in Week 1 before breaking his leg on the second play of the second game in 2019.

Was Fairfield just a flash in the pan? Will uncertainty abound at Lakeland? After fielding one senior in a winless 2018, Falcons coach Matt Thacker led his squad to a six-win improvement and the Falcons played for a sectional championship. Was last year an aberration or will the boys of Benton continue to improve?

Meanwhile, Lakeland will see a new head coach for just the third time in 33 years, as Ryan O'Shea takes over for Keith Thompson. As a first-time head coach, his NECC brethren have little idea what to expect from O'Shea, whose father, Kevin, currently coaches Indianapolis North Central and ranks ninth statewide among active coaches with 232 career victories.

“Lakeland's a complete unknown,” DePew said. “I have no idea what this new dude does.”

Small Division

Is it Eastside's division to lose? The Blazers return nine starters on offense from last year's sectional championship squad, with legitimate aspirations of ending the season in Indianapolis in Class 2A. Eastside got a lift when Caleb Vanover, who ran for over 900 yards in 2018, returned to the program after sitting out 2019.

“They are, I think, the team to beat potentially in both divisions,” Churubusco coach Paul Sade said. “They were really young last year and didn't lose a whole lot from a conference and sectional championship. They're going to be freaking good.”

Can Churubusco ride youth to success? The Eagles won seven games a year ago but didn't live up to Sade's lofty expectations.

Now, Churubusco returns just three starters on both offense and defense, though Hunter Bianski, an All-State blocker and All-NECC defensive lineman in 2019, papers over many cracks on both fronts.

“Busco is all about football and they do it right,” Eastside coach Todd Mason said. “Churubusco is for the conference championship once again. It's one of my favorite games of the year.”

Will youth be served at Central Noble? The Cougars face another coaching change – the third in five seasons – as 24-year-old Hayden Kilgore, the team's defensive coordinator a season ago, takes over the program.

“Their sophomore class last year had a lot of talent,” Sade said. “A lot of what they're doing will depend on how fast the kids pick up the new system.”

Will they step up in Steuben? Fremont improved in 2019, as the Eagles won four games for the first time since 2012, while Prairie Heights won twice and suffered just two shutout losses last fall, last accomplishing both feats in a single season in 2013.