Cavemen join league as possible contender

While Mishawaka officially entered the Northern Lakes Conference this fall, the roots of the decision trace back to 2016, when Elkhart Community Schools announced the merger of its two high schools, Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial.

Fast forward to March 2018, the NLC officially announced Memorial's departure from the league, as the newly merged schools retained Central's spot in the Northern Indiana Conference.

Speaking strictly in football terms, the Cavemen will likely step right into the role of perennial contender for the NLC crown thanks to a physicality not always seen out of the Memorial program.

Third-year Warsaw head coach Bart Curtis can vouch for that trait personally, having guided Mishawaka to six of the school's 12 sectional titles during his decade leading the program from 2008 to 2017.

“They're a different deal up there, different than what a lot of people traditionally do football-wise,” Curtis said. “I know every one of their coaches well. Ninety percent of them coached with me, so I know they know what they're doing.

“They teach a different brand of football that we are going to have to adjust to and everybody's going to have to adjust to. It's a whole different deal. They bring a physicality to this league that I understand, and it's very intriguing.”

Mishawaka's standing as a charter member of the NIC caused some to pause when hearing the school would depart a league featuring city rival Penn, as well as South Bend city school foes Washington, Riley and Adams.

But an enrollment of about 1,500 students makes Mishawaka a near-perfect fit for the NLC, ranking fourth of the eight league schools.

“When it came down to everything, Mishawaka fit the best (of all applicants to join the NLC),” Wawasee head football coach Jon Reutebuch said. “Not only enrollment, but across the board sports, the kind of communities they are, it was just the right fit. Steele Field is a historical football landmark, and what they bring to the conference is outstanding.

“They just bring a lot to the conference.”

The Cavemen have a nearly identical look to Curtis' flexbone offense at Warsaw. With Mishawaka taking over Memorial's NLC schedule, Wawasee gets the chance to face the Cavemen the week after playing the Tigers in the annual “W” Trophy game, while Warsaw will take on its mirror image on offense in the season's fourth week.

“We have physical defenses in this league, and we have some physical offenses in this league,” Curtis said. “We're going to have to (match Mishawaka's physicality), the difference being we're in year three and they're in year 13.

“They're going to want to come down and beat our brains in, and we're going to want to do the same thing to them. That's a long way down the road, and we have a lot to worry about before then.”

As far as what to expect when Warsaw and Mishawaka face off?

Considering the two squads combined for 71 pass attempts across 24 combined games in 2019, if Curtis nailed his prediction, a 7 p.m. kickoff should get the Cavemen showered and home in time for the 10 p.m. news.

“We've worked something out to where my headset is going to be directly hooked up to (Mishawaka head coach) Keith Kinder's, so he and I can discuss things as the game unfolds,” Curtis said.

“I'd say we're done by 8:20.”