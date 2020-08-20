Warsaw building on success

After a 2019 season that featured unprecedented success for the Warsaw football program – namely, the first sectional championship in school history – coach Bart Curtis knew he'd face the prospect of replacing nearly all his offense.

Offensive line? All five graduated. Quarterback? Graduated. Halfbacks in Curtis' run-first, run-second, run-always flexbone scheme? Graduated.

But fullback Juan Jaramillo does return after running the ball 294 times for 1,567 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2019. And the senior gives Curtis the ultimate building block as he continues to construct a winning tradition at the Northern Lakes Conference's largest school.

“(Jaramillo's) just a grinder,” Wawasee head coach Jon Reutebuch said. “He's pounding out the hard yardage. As he goes, their offense goes. Coach Curtis wants to get him the ball and get it to him a lot. We're going to have to figure out a way to stop him.”

A task easier said than done, particularly considering Curtis' three decades of head coaching experience. Knowing the fullback dive play stands as an absolute staple within the flexbone offense, if an opposing coach schemes to clog the gaps between the center and guards, Curtis just instructs his squad to hit a different gap.

“(Warsaw looks) at what you're doing defensively and adjusts,” Reutebuch said. “They'll adjust their blocking. I feel like we have to mix it up. They know the way to pick it apart. We have to be balanced and we have to be strong up front.

“We're going to try to take him away. A kid like him, you're not going to take him away entirely.

“He's strong, he's quick and he has speed. We're going to try to take away what they want to do, and it starts with the fullback dive.”

After seeing his 5-foot-10, 175-pound fullback rack up nearly 300 carries in 2019, Curtis plans to spell his most experienced offensive specialist with fellow senior Colton Wampler, who actually averaged slightly more yards per carry.

With schools prevented from meeting for significant portions of the football offseason, Curtis plans to gauge both runners' conditioning levels early on in an effort to keep his star fullback fresh for what he hopes turns into another lengthy postseason run.

“Twenty-five (rushes) a game, that has a wear and tear, and it's a long season,” Curtis said.

“(Jaramillo's) one to do whatever it takes as well. He doesn't get too concerned about getting too many carries. His best football always seemed to be played in the fourth quarter.”

Considering the limited time in contact with his players during the spring and summer, and taking into account Curtis will break in a new quarterback (senior Aaron Greene) as well as a whole new offensive line, don't expect the veteran coach to break out a pass-happy offense.

He's more than content to stick with the flexbone's reliance on the ground game, and to rely on Jaramillo's experience as an integral part of the offense.

“If you try to do too much, you're going to be in trouble because you don't have time to be good at very many things,” Curtis said. “We're trying to be serviceable at a few things and get better at those, rather than be average or below at many things. It's actually made it easier and better to coach, because you have to look at what can you do and work on that.”